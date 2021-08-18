Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 2:08 a.m. to the 200 block of East Water Street for a lift assist.
— Monday at 2:54 a.m. to the 600 block of Coughlin Street for a male.
— Monday at 9:41 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who had an activated medical alarm. She was not treated and not transported.
— Monday at 11:43 a.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a lift assist.
— Monday at 3:37 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Monday at 8:07 p.m. to the 500 block of North Church Street for a female.
— Monday at 9:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls: No calls to report.
