Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 2:08 a.m. to the 200 block of East Water Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 2:54 a.m. to the 600 block of Coughlin Street for a male.

— Monday at 9:41 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who had an activated medical alarm. She was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 11:43 a.m. to the 1200 block of Randolph Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 3:37 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Monday at 8:07 p.m. to the 500 block of North Church Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls: No calls to report.

