Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Wakoka Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:44 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:31 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male

— Tuesday at 1:03 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 2:24 p.m. to the 900 block of Clark Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 5:49 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:25 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Tuesday at 9:53 to the 100 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:55 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

