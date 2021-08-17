Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 7:18 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Thursday at 9:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10 a.m. to the 600 block of O’Connell Street for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 11:15 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Thursday at 11:16 a.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Court for a female.
— Thursday at 1:39 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a lift assist.
— Thursday at 2:48 p.m. to the 1500 Stoneridge Court for a male.
— Thursday at 2:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Oakridge Court for a male.
— Thursday at 3:49 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway R and Ivy Road for a male.
— Thursday at 5:09 p.m. to the State Highways 19 and 26 for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 6:25 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 9:54 a.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male with activated medical alarm. He was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 12:04 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Friday at 1:49 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Friday at 1:54 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a female.
— Friday at 4:24 p.m. to the 900 block of Liberty Lane but were canceled on scene.
— Friday at 4:51 p.m. to the 500 block of South Eighth Street for a male with an activated medical alarm. He was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 5:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a male who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 6:35 p.m. to County Highway 60 in Columbus for a mutual EMS request for a male who treated and not transported.
— Friday at 9:01 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.
— Friday at 10:24 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:09 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Saturday at 5:05 a.m. to the N1600 block of County Highway K for a male who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 8:48 a.m. to the intersection of Hospital Drive and Memorial Drive for a citizen assist.
— Saturday at 11:24 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Lafayette Street for a female who needed a lift assist.
— Saturday at 1:46 p.m. to the 100 block of Western Avenue for a male.
— Saturday at 5:52 p.m. to the 500 block of Pearl Street for a male.
— Saturday at 7:40 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a lift assist.
— Saturday at 10:32 p.m. to the 800 block of Larabee Street for a female.
— Saturday at 11:19 p.m. to the 400 block of South Sixth Street for a female.
— Sunday at 2:35 a.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Sunday at 5:48 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:22 a.m. to the N1800 block of Bluebird Road in Lebanon for a female.
— Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Sunday at 4:08 p.m. to the intersection of Cady and North Eighth streets for a female.
— Sunday at 6:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of Crestview Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 7:04 p.m. to the intersection of Larabee and Anne streets for a male.
— Sunday at 8:06 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Sunday at 8:36 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls:
Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Thursday at 5:46 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a fire alarm.
— Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of South First Street for a fluid spill.
— Friday at 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of East Cady Street for downed wires.
— Friday at 12:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Street for a service call.
