Watertown Fire Department
Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Tuesday at 2:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allermann Drive for a male.
— Tuesday at 7:07 a.m. to the 1400 block of North Second Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 12:51 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
— Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a female.
— Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.
Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Tuesday at 7:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Corner Street for downed wires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.