Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 2:46 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allermann Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 7:07 a.m. to the 1400 block of North Second Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:51 p.m. to the 1300 block of South Third Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. to the 100 block of North Maple Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: Firefighters responded to the following location:

— Tuesday at 7:22 a.m. to the 100 block of Corner Street for downed wires.

Tags

Load comments