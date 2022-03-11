Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 5:35 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:37 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:07 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 8:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:34 p.m. to the 1200 block of Richards Avenue for a male who was treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 5:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Green Street for a female who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 9:18 p.m. to the 200 block of Woodland Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:18 p.m. to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following calls:

— Wednesday at 5:47 p.m. to the 200 block of Air Park Drive for a fire alarm.

