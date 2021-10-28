Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 9:07 p.m. to the 200 block of North Sixth Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 9:24 p.m. to the Eickstaedt Lane for a male.

Otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Market Way for a smoke investigation.

— Tuesday at 8:17 p.m. to the 1200 block of Schuman Drive for an odor investigation.

