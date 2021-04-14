Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 11:24 a.m. to the 600 block of North Votech Street for a male.

— Monday at 11:28 a.m. to the 900 block of Western Avenue for a male.

— Monday at 11:56 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a female who was treated and not transported.

— Monday at 1:40 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 2:55 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Monday at 4:59 p.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive to assist another agency.

— Monday at 9 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and Emmet streets for a female.

— Monday at 10:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Clinic.

Fire calls: No calls.

