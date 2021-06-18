Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 8:48 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 4:14 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lakeside Terrace for a male who was not treated and not transported.

— Wednesday at 5:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 8 p.m. to the 300 block of North Montgomery Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls

— Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. to the 400 block of North Fifth Street for a fire alarm.

