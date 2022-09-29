Flu vaccine clinic held for Watertown community Nicole Eithun Author email Sep 29, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watertown Department of Public Health will hold a flu vaccine clinic for community members 18 years of age and older on Wednesday, Oct.5, from 9 to 10 a.m.The clinic will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 514 S. First St. Both high dose, for those 65 years of age and older, and regular dose will be available.Medicare Part B will be accepted. Participants are encouraged to bring their medicare card with or community members may pay by cash or check. Vaccines cost $35, regular does, or $70, high dose.Anyone with questions should call 920-262-8090. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson County Medical Examiner names man who dies in crash HR director no longer with Dodge County Watertown High School Homecoming festivities held next week Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-29
