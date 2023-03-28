JUNEAU — Three people are running for two Dodgeland School Board positions tied to the city of Juneau and the town of Oak Grove. Two others are running for one at-large position on the board.
The three candidates running for the two positions include incumbents Nick Rennhack and Stacy Schmitt and newcomer Craig Bunkoske. The candidates running for the single at-large seat are incumbent Carla Nico and Bruce Haan.
The Daily Times sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates.
Rennhack did not return his questionnaire in time for publication.
Stacy Schmitt
Schmitt of N6754 Highpoint Road, Juneau, is a 16-year resident there. She is married to Josh Schmitt.
Schmitt holds an associate’s degree in nursing, a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s degree in nursing education. She is employed at the University of Wisconsin in Madison as a clinical instructor in the school of nursing in a full-time capacity and is a YMCA fitness instructor in a part-time one. Schmitt is also a registered nurse at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Schmitt has been on the Dodgeland School Board for nine years.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“This will be my fourth term running for a school board member position and I am currently the clerk on the school board. I am running again because it has been a pleasure serving on the school board for the past nine years. I see firsthand how great our educators, staff, students and administrators are. The school board has been very fiscally responsible, and our focus has always been on “The Road to a Better Tomorrow.” As a school board member, I continue to push for high academic standards. I strive to keep the best interest of our students and staff in mind when making decisions. I also like to see that our extra-curricular activities are thriving.”
What issues concern you most?“State funding for our district and declining enrollment, which are issues in most rural communities.”
What would you like to see Dodgeland School Board members focus on?“I would like to continue to focus on our students and staff.”
Why should residents vote for you?“I am always trying to do what is best for the students and staff. I am not afraid to speak up when I have concerns. I like to focus on high academic standards and ensuring our extracurricular activities are thriving.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“I have no other agenda other than bettering our district for a “Road to a Better Tomorrow.”
Craig Bunkoske
Bunkoske of 247 N. Hyland St., No. 5, Juneau, has lived in the area for nearly three years. He is divorced.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a minor in psychology from Upper Iowa University. Bunkoske holds no previous political experience. He’s also retired.
Bunkoske is a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church School Board. He is also a Juneau Recreation boys basketball coach.
What issues concern you most?“Anyone that knows and has spoken to me about my concerns about Dodgeland Schools already knows that I am very passionate about changing the culture of the athletic program. I have so much gratitude for the community of Juneau dating back to 1980. I grew up and graduated from Horicon High School in 1981. I loved playing baseball, but unfortunately Horicon did not have a legion baseball team. My oldest brother played for Juneau Legion through the generosity of coach Bob Wild. Coach Paul Duffy welcomed the Horicon players to the Juneau Legion team where I was honored to represent the Legion in 1981 by being elected to the legion all-star team. This wouldn’t have been possible without the community bringing us in like we were part of the community. I made friends that I still talk to as of today. In the mid 2000s, my oldest son was allowed to play baseball at Juneau due to the generosity of coach Dan Jahnke. I believe I owe the community back for what they have done for my family in athletics.
“The concern I have is that even back when I played in Juneau — mediocrity was the expectation for Dodgeland athletics. Twenty five years later when my son played here, the attitudes were still the same. Now, when I moved to Juneau more than two years ago, the mood and attitudes of the people I have spoken to in the community have declined. The constant message I receive when I have informed residents I want to be on the school board to help change the direction of the athletics program is ‘It’s always been this way and nothing will change.’ I had two sons participate in sports at Dodgeland and it has only solidified my desire and passion to change the perception about the Dodgeland athletic teams starting day one when I am elected to the board.”
What would you like to see Dodgeland School Board members focus on?“I have been honest about what I am hoping to accomplish if elected to the board. Athletics will be my main priority, but I am willing to listen, learn and research all other topics presented before the board. I have attended a few board meetings within the past year and have read over the minutes from board meetings over the past few years. I believe that there has not been any real focus on the athletic department. I believe the community deserves to have a member on the board that will focus on improving this department.”
Why should residents vote for you?“Although I have only been a permanent resident of Juneau for more than two years, I have had a close tie with the community for over 40 years. In that time I have met many people, two of my sons attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Dodgeland Schools. We are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. The constant concern I have witnessed and discussed with residents of Juneau is the athletic programs. Instead of ignoring these concerns, I decided to try to do something to help and pay back the community that graciously welcomed my family when we were outsiders.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“I want to express my appreciation to our current school board members for their time and efforts on participating on the school board. It takes a great amount of dedication and caring to be a part of the positive growth for our schools. I can guarantee that I will be a ‘hands on’ member if elected.
“I am retired now and I plan to be active in and around the schools including all of the sporting events. I will be accessible to discuss any topic with the residents, families, staff or anyone else that may have concerns or suggestions.
“Those that know me well know that I am not just a ‘go along to get along’ type of person when it comes to areas I am passionate about. In reading the board minutes over the past two years, it has astounded me that almost every vote the board has brought up, almost every one, if not every one, voted the same way. There were no dissents or ‘nay’ votes. It is difficult for me to comprehend that no one in all those votes had a different view on a subject that was up for vote. I will listen to the people that have the knowledge and expertise in the area discussed but if it doesn’t seem right to me. I will not vote on what I don’t believe is right for the school.”
Carla Nico
In her statement of candidacy, Nico wrote, “My family and I have been Juneau residents for 12 years. My sons, Odin and Soren, attended Dodgeland for Elementary and Middle School. My husband Adrian and I own a flooring business that services a large area. I attended Northwest Missouri State University and Santa Fe Community College. I enjoyed coaching soccer in the community for several years and now devote a lot of time supporting our sons’ wrestling.
“I feel that it is my duty to serve the community. My decisions as a board member go through two filters with each item I vote on. The first is, ‘Is this good for the kids?’ And, the second is, ‘Is this good for the community?’ As treasurer and finance committee member, I carefully review all budget and expenditure items. As a member of the policy and curriculum committee, I work hard to make sure that the policies in place are good for the kids and that the curriculum is best for the success of all of the students. My decisions are not swayed by an agenda or current popular social issues, but align with the values of our community. Just as I think wrestling is a wonderful lesson for my boys in teaching them to become good men, through strength, hard work, humility and respect; I believe that the dedicated members of Dodgeland School Board help our students to grow to be productive members of our community. I am open and available to any parents or community members for any needs or concerns. By voting for me, you are allowing me to continue the important work I have been doing on the board.”
Nico did not answer the Daily Times’ questionnaire.
Bruce Haan
Haan, 408 Jewel St., Juneau has lived in the area for 11 years. He is married to his wife, Jean.
Haan holds a bachelor’s of science degree in math education from Purdue University and a master’s of science degree in math education from the University of Oshkosh in Wisconsin. He holds no previous political experience. He is also not a member of any civic organizations.
He is employed at the Hustisford School District as a high school math teacher.
What special qualities do you bring to the Dodgeland School Board?“I have been a teacher for the past 15 years. The first nine years of my teaching career were as a high school math teacher at Dodgeland. From this experience and my education, I am very familiar with the education landscape, including the families of Dodgeland. I know what it takes to educate a young person and what issues should be addressed to help Dodgeland be successful. I am willing to listen to ideas, even if they are different from my own, in order to gain insights and make the best possible decision for the stakeholders of the Dodgeland School District.”
What issues concern you most?“There are two very concerning issues: teacher retention and better academics. These two issues are very much tied together. Dodgeland needs to do a better job of retaining good teachers that can then do their jobs, which will provide a better education to the students which will help raise test scores. The revolving door within the staff must stop. For example, I stopped working at Dodgeland six years ago. Since then, Dodgeland is at least their third math teacher in the position I once held. I know of many others who have left because they feel unappreciated, overworked or neglected at Dodgeland.”
What would you like to see Dodgeland School Board members focus on?“We need to improve the academics provided at Dodgeland. After two consecutive facilities referendums, the building is in great shape and should be ideal for learning. Now we need to get the expectations, curriculums, and teachers (and keep the good ones) in place to make Dodgeland a better academic institution. The main purpose of a school is education, and Dodgeland is missing the mark in some of the academic areas as evidenced by the recent test scores. The current school board have been great marshals of the finances of the district. It’s time now to focus on making Dodgeland a better place to work and learn.
Why should residents vote for you?“My main reason for running has always been to give voters an option on the ballot. I was tired of going to vote and having only one choice. As a candidate, I am not beholden to anyone or any special interests. I can think for myself. I will listen to different ideas and opinions before making my own decision, but voters can be assured that any decision I make will be my own and in the best interest of the people of the school district. I know Dodgeland has a lot of potential and I want to see that potential realized. A good strong school can be the backbone of a community.”
What distinguishes you from your opponent/s?“I think my understanding of what a good education looks like and what it takes to provide that good education is what distinguishes me from my opponent. I have been in the trenches. I know what it takes to offer a good education. I know how to raise staff morale, how to raise academic expectations, and how to help make Dodgeland a better academic institution.”
Haan’s statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for a seat on the Dodgeland School board because the students of Dodgeland deserve better. They deserve to have the same teachers come back year after year to develop a relationship with. They deserve a better education to help prepare them for their future. I believe I can help retain the good teachers and stop the revolving door that is the staff. I believe I can help improve the education offered so that Dodgeland can become the school of excellence in the area. My teaching experiences over the past 15 years will help me achieve these goals.”
