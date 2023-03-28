JUNEAU — Three people are running for two Dodgeland School Board positions tied to the city of Juneau and the town of Oak Grove. Two others are running for one at-large position on the board.

The three candidates running for the two positions include incumbents Nick Rennhack and Stacy Schmitt and newcomer Craig Bunkoske. The candidates running for the single at-large seat are incumbent Carla Nico and Bruce Haan.

