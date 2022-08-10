Dear Annie: I am a widow who lives alone. I have three children, a son and two daughters. They are grown, married and have their own children. I am seeking your opinion and advice.

My children and I have always been close. My youngest daughter has four children — one still at home. She is divorced due to her ex-husband’s infidelity. She lives two and a half hours away from me. In the past, she would come often. She is seeing someone, a divorced man. I have met him, and he appears to be a very nice person.

Load comments