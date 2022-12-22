The cheerful, Christmas loving, affable Rome resident annually builds a Christmas village in what used to be the assembly bay for his custom carpentry business. It’s currently available for visitors by appointment only.
The Christmas village is so extensive he creates games for children and adults to play, similar to “Where’s Waldo.” It’s so big, he’s lost track of the exact number of buildings he has.
Szivecz’s holiday tradition started 20 years ago when his daughter gifted him around nine houses that she was ultimately going to put in a rummage sale. He ended up decorating a table with those houses and other Christmas decorations around the holiday season.
The village only grew from there.
“People’s beautiful little ‘wow’s’ when they see the village is why I do it,” he said.
Anyone and everyone comes to see his village: family, friends, neighbors, new people he meets because they heard about the village from others who have visited previously.
“It’s so much fun to do this for the people that come in, I really enjoy it and they’re always invited to keep coming back every year,” Szivecz said.
He sets up games for the children and adults who visit.
A dog with earmuffs, five flamingos, a couple of spotted deer, five frogs, roosters, chickens, a goose, a couple of white mice and the donkey from Shrek are all hidden in the village. Szivecz encourages visiting children (and their parents) to try to find these tiny animals.
“I find it funny, the parents seem to find it as enjoyable as the children do,” he said, laughing.
Parents are asked to find the animals, see how many Menards buildings they can find and how many duplicates they can find.
Szivecz has five duplicate buildings in the village because he receives buildings as gifts from family and visitors.
“The neat thing about the village is I make it fun for people,” he said. “I have them come in here and I have a list of things that are in here for them to look for.”
One of the main questions he gets asked is, “isn’t this a huge fire hazard?”
Nope.
“Each one of these buildings has a 1 watt LED light,” he said.“Even with 200 buildings it’s like a 200 watt light bulb, which is completely safe.”
Each building has an individual chord, which is plugged into power strips, which plug into a single switch-operated wall outlet.
One flick of a switch and everything that is not battery operated—about 2/3rds of his village—lights up.
To have everything in the village, including battery operated lights, turned on it takes him about 15 minutes to prepare for visitors to see.
Setting up the village is a different story.
It takes him a full month to set up the realistic Christmas village for the holiday season. Most of the time is spent crawling on tables, working from the back to the front. Snow mounds in the middle of the table are used to cover the numerous wires.
It takes a full week for Szivecz to take down the village and to put all the pieces into storage.
He makes lakes and roads displayed throughout the village from clear vinyl. He uses white poster board and cuts out the shape of a lake he desires and lays it out on top of the blue. There’s also a blue bathroom tile he played in the village for some variety as well.
Szivecz encourages people to visit.
“Family, friends, neighbors, whoever wants to come,” he said. “It’s growing and I’ve been getting lots of comments on how more people should visit.”
Every year the village gets put away at a different time, depending how many visitors want to see it.
“Last year I didn’t get it down until the end of January because visitors heard about it and couldn’t visit until that time,” Szivecz said.
He is excited to have more publicity about his village. He has had help from his daughter to build a sign out front of his business to better locate the “man cave.”
