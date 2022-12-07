Vince's rifle
Doug Duren of Cazenovia holds his father’s Belgian-made .30-06 rifle, which is now a vital part of his family’s deer hunting heritage.

 Patrick Durkin

If you’ve read Larry Koller’s classic book “Shots at Whitetails,” you probably envy hunters who own sporterized bolt-action rifles with U.S. or European military roots.

As a kid who started hunting in the late 1960s, I knew men and friends who carried old bolt-actions like the Springfield M1903-A3, .303 British, .30-40 Krag and 8mm Mauser. Some were original military-grade rifles, still carrying bulky wooden stocks and too-long barrels. Others were fully rebuilt rifles with new bolts, stocks and barrels fitted to legendary actions.

