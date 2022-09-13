The Watertown Main Street Program is hosting a concert on Saturday, Sept. 24, to raise funds for downtown mural restoration.
Live music of Milwaukee based Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns will be performing at 7 p.m. The event will be located at Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.
According to Robin Kaufmann, Watertown tourism manager, the Watertown Tourism Board started the downtown mural project in 1999 as an effort to enhance visitors to the city. Kaufmann stated the unique downtown building murals were designed and painted by local artists over the next several years.
“It has now been over 20 years since the project began and our beloved murals are due for a refresh. Building a budget to restore the murals is vital, and we’re so excited to see the efforts being made by the Watertown Main Street Program with their Music for Murals event. The fundraiser is a way the public can contribute to downtown’s beautification while enjoying some great entertainment,” said Kaufmann.
Tickets will be sold $15 in advance at watertownmainstreet.org or in person at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program office between 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event for $20.
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns has performed in Watertown at Riverfest and at the New Year’s Eve 2020 celebration at Turner Hall. The band features multiple musicians and dynamic vocalists that will cover hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s by artists such as Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, Sting, Beyoncé and more.
According to Melissa Lampe, Main Street Program executive director, the band is returning to Watertown by popular demand following their outstanding New Year’s Eve 2020 show.
“Cold Sweat is a terrific live band and we heard nothing but compliments from their New Year’s Eve performance. I hope to see a strong turnout for the concert on Sept. 24, attendees will get to listen to a great band and raise money for a great cause,” said Lampe.
