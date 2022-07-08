JUNEAU — The Dodge County Home and Community Education will host a program on the Dodge County Humane Society.
Kensie Drinkwine, Dodge County Humane Society executive director, will share a presentation on the humane society and many of the special things they do at 6 p.m. Monday July 18. The program will be held in the youth building on the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
The program will include what happens at the humane society, the average stay of animals, how many animals they can house, impacts of COVID 19, types of animals they have, the adoption process, volunteer opportunities and everything one needs to know about the Dodge County Humane Society.
The session will begin with participants making dog treats. All the ingredients will be provided. If participants would like to contribute to the humane society, they can bring one of the following items, paper toweling, reusable kitchen cleaning gloves, dog toys, cat toys, synthetic nitrile disposable gloves, Dawn dishwashing detergent, double-sided scotch tape, copy paper, 30-gallon garbage bags, tall kitchen unscented drawstring kitchen bags, and tissue.
To attend, contact Extension Dodge County – UW-Madison at 920-386-3790 by July 13. There is no cost to attend this program, but pre-registration is appreciated.
This program is sponsored by Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education.
