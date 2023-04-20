JUNEAU — Dodge County supervisors filled one of their key positions Tuesday.
County board members voted 26-2 with one abstention and four supervisors absent.
David Ehlinger previously held the finance director position, but resigned last March citing a daily one-hour commute from his Stoughton residence to his Juneau office. Ehlinger ultimately took a position as the Stoughton finance director.
Bo DeDeker is currently an assistant accounting professor at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point. His current contract with the university expires in fall 2024, Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper said.
DeDeker would be able to work part-time from now until his university contract ends, Clapper said. The resolution adopted by the board does allow for DeDeker’s part-time
Supervisor David Guckenberger said he was not happy with the appointment.
“I just don’t feel confident that a part-time person is going to fill the needs of the county and that bothers me,” Guckenberger said.
However, it’s been challenging for the county to fill several of its open positions when they’ve received very few applicants, Clapper said.
Supervisor Andrew Johnson said accommodating DeDeker’s situation is the right thing to do especially as the county moves into its budget season.
“We’re coming up to a point this coming summer…as we begin this next budget season…it will be a critical point for our county the way that the budgets work,” Johnson said. “Having good numbers is going to be a very critical part as we begin…not so much next year’s budget, but the year after as we look at the state’s two year budget.
Clapper told supervisors DeDeker comes to the county with a great deal of experience.
“We look forward to him adjusting and joining us full-time once his obligations with the UW-Stevens Point are fulfilled,” Clapper said. “But he comes with a wealth of experience. He’s been a county finance director. He has a lot of ancillary experience both as finance director and other roles in counties. We’re glad to have him on the team.”
DeDeker will be able to provide roughly 1,140 hours of service to Dodge County annually until the end of his contract with UW-Stevens Point. The appointment was effective Wednesday, but an official start date has not yet been finalized.
