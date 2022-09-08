JUNEAU — Following a presentation on the county’s strategic plan, which called for additional daycare availability, Dodge County Board members failed to get a vote off the ground that would’ve given $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a Juneau daycare center.
The Future All Stars Academy Daycare Center is a for-profit business providing daycare within the City of Juneau. On behalf of the business, City of Juneau officials requested the county ARPA funding for the daycare center to help them with their increased costs of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the daycare’s project summary, the funds would’ve been used to cover the daycare’s overtime costs.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown said the funds would not be used to get the daycare center additional help, but only assist with their overtime costs.
Supervisor Jeff Breselow of Mayville asked, “What is the daycare’s business plan for next year? Are they going to come to us again when they have overtime issues?”
Supervisor Lisa Derr disagreed. She said having overtime wasn’t part of their business plan.
“The treasurer’s rules specifically allows recipients, including cities, to provide assistance to small businesses, including the use of supporting the public sector capacity and workforce,” Derr said. “The people at Clearview have told us specifically they need more childcare options available to them.
“If the money helps them get back on track so they can bring in more children so be it,” Derr said. “That’s what the county desperately needs right now.”
Supervisor Michael Butler of Brownsville said he looks at the county board to support the 87,000 residents of Dodge County.
“This daycare doesn’t support 10 people in our county,” he said. “It supports one and that’s the owner of the business. I’ll bet you money they’re not going out of business because of overtime costs. It’s a big dream. They’re trying to scam us out of $15,000.”
When the resolution came up for a vote, it failed to reach two-thirds necessary for approval at the county board meeting Aug. 30.
Those who voted in favor of it included: supervisors Ed Benter of Fox Lake, Mary Bobholz of Beaver Dam, Dale Macheel of Randolph, Nancy Kavazanjian of Beaver Dam, Richard Greshay of Horicon, Andrew Johnson of Horicon, Jody Steger of Theresa, Karen Kuehl of Mayville, Ben Priesgen of Lomira, Larry Bischoff of Hustisford, Jeff Caine of Lowell, Jenifer Hedrick and David Frohling, both of Watertown, Marilyn Klobuchar of Waupun, Dan Hilbert, Kevin Burnett and Derr, all of Beaver Dam.
Those who voted against it were: supervisors John Kraus, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Breselow, David Guckenberger of Ashippun, Butler, Paul Conway and Steve Kauffeld, and Houchin, all of Watertown; Randy VandeZande of Waupun, Donna Maly and Haley Kenevan, both of Beaver Dam.
Also voting against the resolution was newly sworn in supervisor David Beal of Juneau. Beal also serves as chief of police in the City of Juneau.
Beal could not be reached for comment Tuesday on why he voted against the $15,000 for the daycare center.
Three supervisors were absent from the meeting. They included Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun, Dan Siegmann of Rubicon and Del Yaroch of Beaver Dam.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.