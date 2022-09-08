JUNEAU — Following a presentation on the county’s strategic plan, which called for additional daycare availability, Dodge County Board members failed to get a vote off the ground that would’ve given $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to a Juneau daycare center.

The Future All Stars Academy Daycare Center is a for-profit business providing daycare within the City of Juneau. On behalf of the business, City of Juneau officials requested the county ARPA funding for the daycare center to help them with their increased costs of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the daycare’s project summary, the funds would’ve been used to cover the daycare’s overtime costs.

