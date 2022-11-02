CWD samples
Hunters no longer have to rely on DNR staff or trained volunteers to collect CWD test samples. They can now do the job themselves.

 Patrick Durkin

Hunters who like DIY projects can expand their self-reliance by extracting the lymph nodes of deer they shoot and getting them tested for chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Natural Resources isn’t making a big deal about this do-it-yourself CWD option, so you won’t see public-service ads on billboards. Neither will you see famous hunters showing how to extract lymph nodes on YouTube videos.

