Dear Annie: My Brazilian wife recently went to her native country for the first time in 10 years. She wanted to see her family. In the three years we have been married, never once had she ever discussed or hinted at getting any type of plastic surgery. About two weeks into her seven-week vacation, she disappeared for three days.

She sent me a text saying, “Honey, I have a serious migraine, going to take pill and stay in dark room”! She said to text her sister if I need to. Well, for three days, I heard nothing — nada! Her phone was turned off. Her sister said in Portuguese, “Bad headache; took strong pills.”

Load comments