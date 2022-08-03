Deer Czar
Wisconsin Deer Czar James Kroll, left, talks with a deer hunter in Hayward during a public meeting in May 2012.

 Patrick Durkin

Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board will welcome back Texas’ Jim Kroll to its meeting Aug. 10 to catch up on all things white-tailed deer.

If you’ve forgotten about Professor Kroll of Stephen F. Austin University, here’s a reminder: Former Gov. Scott Walker hired him in 2012 to be the “Wisconsin Deer Trustee.” Few call him that, of course, maybe because we were never sure what “trustee” means. Instead, some folks call him by his show-biz name, “Dr. Deer,” and others call him “Deer Czar.”

