Deer czar report
Wisconsin “deer czar” Jim Kroll of Texas didn’t address chronic wasting disease until asked about it during a Q&A session during his presentation Aug. 10 to the Natural Resources Board.

 David Wienkes

When James Kroll addressed Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board last week, he fired up a PowerPoint presentation titled “The 2012 Deer Trustee Report: A 10-year Assessment.”

We still await that assessment.

