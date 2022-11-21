Deer season under way
Leah (Durkin) McCoy with her first deer as a civilian after 14 years in the Navy.

 Patrick Durkin

Frozen deer blood looks raspberry-red and clings in clumps to boot laces and pants cuffs, letting you brush most of it away before it melts onto truck mats, porch rugs or other things it’s not welcome to stain.

You notice such traits when hunching your back and down-filled hood against 20 mph gusts while enduring the worst snow-filled blows. Quick calculations told me I’d spent six of the past eight hours in my tripod stand since buckling into the crow’s nest at 7 a.m. Judging by the flash-frozen blood, the air temperatures still hovered in the teens. And judging by the fact I’d seen only two coyotes and zero deer, I was enduring my slowest opener in nearly four decades at my cousins’ farm in northeastern Richland County.

