Dear Annie: I am a 44-year-old single male who has been struggling with the dating scene. I only started dating in the last 15 years. Though I have met a lot of great people during that time, it seems as if being a gentleman, opening doors, trying to build a relationship, sending good morning/goodnight texts, and having great dates with laughter and a little flirting have scared women away, especially in the last few years.

I’m at a loss of what to do. Having never been married or had kids has maybe freaked women out? I don’t know what it is. I believe I am doing all the right things, and yet I am not getting anywhere.

