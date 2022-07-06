MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports, a collaborative project proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to promote the export of Wisconsin’s agricultural products.
During the symposium, presenters will share information on trends in production, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages, and trade conflicts. Each speaker will provide a 30-minute presentation and participate in a panel discussion moderated by World Dairy Expo Education Advisory Committee Chairperson Corey Geiger.
The presenters include:
• Krysta Harden, chief executive officer of the U.S. Dairy Export Council;
• Torsten Hemme, president of International Farm Comparison Network, Germany;
• Ad Van Velde, president of Global Dairy Farmers, the Netherlands;
• Sheryl Meshke, co-president and chief executive officer of Associated Milk Producers Inc.
The event is provided at no-cost to attendees. Space is limited and registration is required by Sept. 30. Participants can register for the event at by visiting DATCP’s Global Dairy Symposium webpage. Questions about the event can be directed to DATCP Economic Development Consultant Jennifer Lu at 608-347-1852 or jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov.
Wisconsin agricultural exports reached an all-time high of $3.96 billion in 2021. Through the WIAE, DATCP is working collaboratively with WEDC to build on that momentum by promoting Wisconsin agricultural products in the international marketplace. The WIAE provides flexibility to respond to exporting challenges and facilitates unique opportunities that connect exporters with international markets and buyers.
