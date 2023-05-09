BARABOO — Watertown girls soccer team defeated Baraboo 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Goslings outshot the Thunderbirds 39-5. Senior Natalia Cortes scored a brace, both goals assisted by freshman Hannah Streich. The first off a Streich corner in the 29th minute and the second when Streich’s shot attempt banged off the far post and Cortes was there to tap it past goalkeeper Leah Hess in the 74th minute.

