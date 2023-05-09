BARABOO — Watertown girls soccer team defeated Baraboo 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Goslings outshot the Thunderbirds 39-5. Senior Natalia Cortes scored a brace, both goals assisted by freshman Hannah Streich. The first off a Streich corner in the 29th minute and the second when Streich’s shot attempt banged off the far post and Cortes was there to tap it past goalkeeper Leah Hess in the 74th minute.
"We needed that go ahead goal bad after Baraboo tied it up just before halftime,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “Major kudos to the Baraboo goalkeeper. We threw everything we had at her tonight and she came up big almost every time. She made 20 saves and a lot of them were on high quality shots or well placed crosses.
"Nat and Hannah linked up twice tonight and that’s what we have been waiting for this season. We knew that could be a good combination, but it takes time for players to learn each other’s movements and timing. It was encouraging how much good buildup we had tonight taking 39 shots and putting 19 of them on goal. Our possession was good and our passes were on point for the most part.
"Baraboo has some speed up top and our defense definitely needed to put the work in tonight. It was a really well played game on both sides of the ball and by both teams. Physical and intense, but not dirty or negative - just two teams battling hard."
Watertown (4-7) celebrates Senior Night with a home match against Beaver Dam on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
"We hope we get a lot of fans to come out to help us appreciate them and create energy for a good result,” Kratzer said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.