Cooper's hawks
A young Cooper’s hawk prepares to launch from a backyard oak tree in Eau Claire.

 Patrick Durkin

Since moving to Eau Claire about two years ago and setting up our backyard birdfeeders, my wife and I have made regulars out of cardinals, chickadees, nuthatches and bluejays; as well as most woodpecker varieties, from hairy to downy and pileated to red-bellied.

We’ve also made acquaintance with the tufted titmouse, a bird we never saw at our longtime home in Waupaca. We’ve also inherited wrens, which occupy and defend houses left by previous owners; and hummingbirds, which routinely check our neighbors’ and Penny’s flowers and fresh blooms.

