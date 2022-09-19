Do you want a dish that will keep you warm this fall? If so, treat yourself to this polish classic.
Meat pierogies
Start to finish: 55 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 onions, chopped and divided
1.25 pounds cooked beef
2 tablespoons beef broth
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon dried dill
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup hot water
1 teaspoon salt
3 slices bacon, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
Salt and pepper
Directions
1. In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and cook one onion until translucent. Set aside.
2. In a blender, place the cooked beef, cooked onion, beef broth and spices. Season with salt and pepper and blend until smooth. Adjust the seasoning if necessary and set aside.
3. Add the flour to a large bowl and create a well in the middle. Add a few spoonfuls of warm water and mix. Gradually, add the remaining water and knead the dough until it becomes elastic and malleable.
4. Divide the dough into four equal parts. Roll out one part of the dough into a thin layer. Cut out small circles using a glass.
5. Place a spoonful of meat filling in the middle of each circle. Fold the dough over the filling and press the edges together. Continue until all pierogies are assembled.
6. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pierogies one at a time for about 5 minutes or until they float to the top. Drain and set aside.
7. In the same pan used to fry the onions, fry the bacon and remaining onion until crisp. Add the pierogies to the pan and let them brown on each side for added crunch. Place on a serving plate and garnish with fresh chives.
