'Thin Blue Line' flag to fly in Dodge County

JUNEAU — Not only will the “Thin Blue Line” flag fly in Dodge County, it will be on the uniform of the Dodge County sheriff and in every squad car.
In his monthly column released Sunday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt responded to a recent decision by the University of Wisconsin Police Department to ban the “Thin Blue Line” imagery. In an email Jan. 15, UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman banned officers from using the “Thin Blue Line” flag while acting in official police capacity.
Some, along with the Dodge County sheriff, see the flag as a symbol of support for law enforcement.
But it has been flown by white supremacists, including those who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Roman wrote in her email the flag has been “co-opted” by extremists with “hateful idealogies.” She said her department needs to distance itself from the imagery to build trust with the community.
“This is an absurd thought and it is infuriating” Schmidt wrote. The “Thin Blue Line” flag has been a symbol of support for law enforcement by a large number of United States citizens, he added.
In his column, which is published in today’s edition on Page A5, Schmidt defends the flag, describing it as positive and unifying. Here is the link to the column: https://www.wdtimes.com/columns/sheriff_speaks/article_21767ef9-ac22-5b2f-8cec-ee3e784368ed.html
