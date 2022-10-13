Nancy and I have a simmering disagreement going on in the background.
It has not surfaced yet, but it will.
Now that retirement has set in, it’s become pretty obvious that, as much as Nancy and I enjoy each other’s company, there are things that are going to have to change. We do things differently.
Nancy has been retired for two years before I jumped in. And, before that, she had long summer vacations and Christmas breaks and Easter breaks, and teacher convention breaks, etc. She had a lot of time to do it her way, and, honestly, for the past several years there was no one around to disagree with her. It wasn’t just her way or the highway, it was just her way was the only way.
But then yours truly took up residence in Retirementland.
We both like to work in contrary ways. There is no right or wrong when it comes to her way or my way. It’s just a different way.
I read somewhere that men look at the world like squares in a waffle. They finish one square and then move to the next. Women, on the other hand, view the world as a bowl of spaghetti. Every strand of pasta is mingled and interwoven with the next. It’s all connected.
I’m not sure if there is any validity to the food analogy, but there does seem to be some truth to it.
Maybe it began genetically at birth for my wife, or maybe it results from having to manage children, a career and the household all at the same time. I mean how do you do it well any other way than to keep all the spaghetti all tangled up. Rather than fight it, you wrap it around your fork and roll with it. It kind of makes sense.
I am not saying I am not a multitasker, because I have spent a career doing just that, but I am most happy when I have a single-minded focus. As Nancy knows, once I get on a project, whether it be a computer issue, a plumbing crisis or a car problem, I am laser focused on it. I have stayed up all night sometimes to finish a project, and then stayed at it well into the next day. I don’t like loose ends.
My wife would never think of doing that. She’s one of the most industrious people I know. When she is not busy on a project, she’s feeling guilty for not working on a project. She takes a lot of pride in getting work done and managing the many tasks required to keep a house in order. And she had not been above doing the many “more manly tasks” that have been required when I have been at work over the years. She rolls up her sleeve and gets those done. As I have said, don’t let her soft voice and demeanor fool you. She is a force to be reckoned with, a woman who has pioneer work ethic that encapsulates her soul.
But she also likes to dabble in multiple projects at the same time. I, on the other hand, prefer to not start a new project until I get the old one done.
I want to clean up our den and get rid of all the Medicare literature we no longer need since we made our decisions. She does, too, but she has about 10 other projects waiting around the house for her to finish them, too. She seems to relish having a lot of balls in the air. If one becomes too daunting, too time consuming or too stressful, she puts it aside and comes back to it later.
So in one room, she has a gift waiting to be wrapped and shipped to her sister. In another room, she has several open magazines with articles she plans to finish soon. In another room, there’s a grocery list that is half done. In another room, there are the costumes she is making or altering for a party later this month. In another room sit gifts that we are planning to give as stocking stuffers for our grandchildren. At her drawing board, there is a pastel painting she has been trying to find time to finish. And don’t even ask her about that bookshelf she wants to repaint in the spare bedroom or the bathroom that she is planning to repaint.
All this unfinished business fuels her fire, but fuels my frustration. Let’s finish something!
She seems to thrive on having the plates spinning and keeping them all in the air at the same time. I, on the other hand, have been trying to formulate a punch list of each project so that we can knock some of these off one after the other.
My wife is not a procrastinator. She just likes that bowl of spaghetti and how it is all woven into the tapestry of her life. It’s the variety that trips her trigger.
I seldom make out a to-do list, but always have one in my head, and I want to check off tasks we have accomplished. I want to move to the next square in the waffle.
There was that old book from decades ago called “Men Are from Mars and Women Are from Venus,” which had a lot of truth in it. It helped me understand my wife a lot more, but retirement has changed the equation, and we are each going to have to find a compromise to make it work.
I am just trying to decide what will taste better, tomato sauce on waffles or maple syrup on spaghetti noodles. Either way, I think it’s going to take some getting used to.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.