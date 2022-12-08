We all live life in an illusion, thinking that maybe, just maybe, we’re superhuman or have some sort of latent powers of immortality.
But then something happens and you realize that time waits for no man. Sometimes it’s unwelcome health news or a horrible accident that jolts you into reality. Other times it’s the passing of a friend, or, in the case of this last week, the death of a rock legend.
Christine McVie’s death at age 79 last week was one of those moments where the reality check arrived.
I am not a big celebrity aficionado. I think we spend too much of our lives wrapped up in the vicarious lives of music/sports/TV/movie and other personalities, granting them some sort of mythical status that reaches far beyond their talent levels.
But when McVie died, it closed a door for me.
It’s hard to overstate the meteoric rise of Fleetwood Mac, where McVie first climbed to fame, in the mid-1970s. But their music was so unique, so resonant that it just rocketed to the top of the charts. The “Fleetwood Mac” and “Rumours” albums were a must-have for anyone coming of age in that era. They were mainstays for parties and just about every other moment if you were a young adult in the 1970s.
I don’t have many regrets about life, but I do harbor a small one. When Fleetwood Mac played Milwaukee County Stadium, I was a sophomore in college and worked about 20 hours a week to pay my own way. Of course, I had to work that night. I could have made a lot of effort to reschedule, but I did not. Besides, classes were just starting. It just wasn’t going to work out. I never did go.
I don’t lose even a second of sleep second guessing this oversight, but, somewhere in the back of my mind I imagined I might close the circle on this loose end, that I might recapture the moment.
We always imagine all of our favorite bands—and our favorite teams, for that matter—are going to stay together forever. How can a group so talented and so musically in synch with each other ever break up, and put an end to a dream job? But, as we all know, life is much messier than that. There are egos, romances, breakups, drugs, the grind of the touring, financial pressures and so much more that conspire to unravel even the most cohesive bands.
It took me until a few years ago to fully understand why the greatest band of all times, The Beatles, broke up and then I saw director Peter Jackson’s production of “The Beatles: Get Back” and it became quite clear to me. At some point, when you spend so much time together, and everyone grows up at different rates, you get tired of each other. One by one, people need to move on, and always at different rates.
In high school, I was very close friends with about a dozen guys. We did everything together, including getting married and having children at almost the same time. But, for our own good, we needed to move on, and live separate lives. We needed to grow at our own pace in a world that was right for each of us, and not the group. We needed to go our own way. I now see these guys once a year at Christmas. We talk of old times, but none of us plans to go back to the good old days. It’s great to see them all again, but….
Fleetwood Mac, in various iterations, with some band members in and some out, did make its way back to Milwaukee a few times, but that’s not the point. The time had passed. They clicked with me when I was young and they were young, too. They spoke my language as I became a grownup. They “got” me, and so much more of America and the world.
I am one of those guys who doesn’t go to a lot of concerts by aging rockers. They don’t make me feel younger. In fact, when I see these guys belting out the same songs they have been singing for 30 years I feel a little sad for them. I kind of want to shout, “Hey, guys, it’s time to move on and do something more with your life, rather than reliving the same moments with a stadium full of strangers.” It feels pathetic.
Don’t get me wrong. I still love their music and it’s still as beautiful, poignant as it was, but now it is nostalgic, a reflection of another time, a passing era, a look back at a closed chapter. I don’t blame these guys. We all want to feel young again, to go back to our formative years and to rock and roll all night and party every day, but we grew up, we evolved and everything, pretty much everything, changed.
Nevertheless, I am stuck on McVie’s passing. I did not expect it. And I certainly was not waiting for the moment when I could get a “make good” and catch Fleetwood Mac, together again for one last encore performance.
But her death was one of those reminders that life, unlike rock tours, eventually comes to an end. There is a time for everything.
It took me back to a time when I was young and the world was opening and unfolding before me, and, like rock and roll, we were going to change the world. And then life happens; reality comes knocking and the illusion pops right in front of us.
And it is precisely because life is so fleeting that we must relish each moment and cherish the times we have had and the people we shared them with, because, at the end of the day, when the band has its final breakup, that is all we have: Our friends and some great memories. And the music that helps us remember it all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.