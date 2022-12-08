Scott Free

Scott Peterson

We all live life in an illusion, thinking that maybe, just maybe, we’re superhuman or have some sort of latent powers of immortality.

But then something happens and you realize that time waits for no man. Sometimes it’s unwelcome health news or a horrible accident that jolts you into reality. Other times it’s the passing of a friend, or, in the case of this last week, the death of a rock legend.

Load comments