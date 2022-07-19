I have dog hair on my pants again. Take that as a sign.
My son and their family are vacationing in California and we are dog-sitting for Lambeau, their golden retriever. He’s about as sweet and as gentle of a dog as you could ever want to have, and obedient, too.
Still, it takes some getting used to having a dog around the house.
It’s been several years since we had our own dog, and almost as long since we have had a long-term dog-sitting assignment.
We lost our last dog, Sanders, to cancer. It was abrupt and hit us both pretty hard. And we both needed some time to heal and move on. He was a golden retriever, our second one, and during our marriage, we have had almost as many years with a dog as without. But that will change soon.
A few months ago, we decided to take the plunge again. We put down a deposit with a breeder on another golden retriever, who would be a cousin of some sort to Lambeau. We are not expecting to get the dog until next year, but we are like expectant parents, waiting for our fuzzy little baby.
(For the uninitiated, golden retrievers are probably the cutest dogs on the planet, but, then, I have to admit, we are obviously biased.)
So Lambeau’s stay has been like taking puppy steps into getting back in the dog ownership groove.
He’s already house and obedience trained, he rarely barks, he’s kind and loving, he listens to and follows commands, and he enjoys being around us.
But you also forget about how having a dog changes almost everything about your lifestyle.
You have to let the dog in and let the dog out, multiple times a day. You have to take a dog for a walk, and be patient enough to wait at every single tree or fire hydrant for a sniff, sometimes deep, long sniffs. And there are feedings twice a day, and brushings, and snacks, and, of course, ultimately routine and not-so-routine vet bills.
It hasn’t happened yet, but I know sooner or later, I am going to mush my foot into a nice ripe mound of dog poop that will find its wide into the tiniest groves in the tread on the bottom of my shoes. Whnever a dog is around, this has to happen. And I can’t forget there is cleaning up poop in the yard in the ice and snow and mud year round, and emptying the poop container with all of it malodorous joy.
And there will be spring when his feet will be muddy and track on the carpet. And rainy days, when the rope we tie him out on gets wrapped around a birdbath, and we get soaked untangling it. And ticks embedded in his furry skin. And the hundreds of dollars spent on dog toys that he doesn’t need, but we can’t resist.
Of course, the bed assignment is a whole chapter in and of itself. Nancy and I have, just in a few days, remembered what it is like to have a dog in bed with us, and requiring us to curl up in a ball or lie skinny like a plank of wood on the edge of the bed, so the dog can be comfortable with us.
Let’s not forget that dogs put a damper on your travel plans, too, requiring you to be home in time to keep your carpets clean and dry. And inevitably he will throw up on them anyway.
But if I sound like I am complaining, don’t be mistaken. For all the challenges that come with having a dog, there is nothing better than to sit on the couch with a dog cuddling up next to you.
There is no better greeting after a long, hard day of work than to see your furry friend say hello to you and do the happy dance like you’ve just returned from a trip to Mars for the first time. And there is something that renews the parent in me to put food in his dish and see him excitedly dig in.
The same goes for taking a walk -- to see his whole body wagging in excitement the moment he gets the verbal cue or you pull that leash out. It takes so little to make him happy, and he’s not bashful about sharing his feelings.
And there also those other times, when you feel like you don’t have a friend in the world when your dog will let you know that there is no one who is more there for you than him.
Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason. And one of them is that they take the blame when neither Nancy nor I want to. We know we can always blame the dog, even if it is in jest, because he can take it, and is happy to do whatever it takes to make us happy.
So these golden hairs that appear to be growing on my black pant legs are a sign – not just that we are dog-sitting, but that we soon to be parents again. And while we might be getting a little old for this, we are both excited to hand out fake doggy cigars when we get the fateful call from the breeder that our puppy has entered the world, and will soon be sharing that world with us.
Now where did I put that lint brush?
