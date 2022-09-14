I have this little nightmare that goes running through my head.
What if retirement means that garbage day is the most exciting event of the week?
After spending my entire working life staring down deadlines, what if remembering to roll that little cart out to the street becomes my preoccupation. Will I be circling that date on my calendar and then each week counting down the days until the truck picks up what I don’t want in life anymore?
My wife has been retired a couple years. Almost all of my old friends are retired. All of my siblings are retired. And a lot of my colleagues are retired. And virtually to a one, they all say they don’t miss working for a minute. They tell me that this is the best time, a time where you can chart your own course. And most of my journalistic peers, for the first time in my life, are envying me.
Even my financial adviser says I should be excited about retirement. And that is one reason I keep telling people it is not really retirement, but what I like to call “permanent vacation.”
Still there is always that nagging doubt.
It seems like the natural progression of things. You walk. You talk. You go to school. You grow up. You get a degree. You start a career. You move out of on your own. You get married. You buy a house. You have children. Your kids grow up. You have grandchildren. You retire. And then you die.
Wait, what was that last thing? Maybe that is what is nudging me a bit. It’s like when your parents die and you suddenly realize that you are the last line of defense, the front rank on the Grim Reaper's firing line. You took that one small step for man, and now you are making the one giant leap into the grave for mankind.
If I am lucky, I might get another 30 years. If I live as long as my mother, I might get five, and 15 if my dad was any indication, but most of that was under the spell of Alzheimer’s disease. Will the rest of my life be like I am skidding down the great slide at State Fair, trying to stop myself from hitting the bottom?
Don’t get the wrong impression. Am I looking forward to retirement? I am beyond excited to write the next chapter in my life. I don’t have any grand plan. I am not dying to chart a new course. I am mostly looking forward to dabbling.
My wife and I enjoy each other’s company. And I look forward to spending more time with her, to traveling, to getting a new puppy together, to enjoying our grandchildren together, and, since she is an artist and I am a writer, maybe we’d try our hand at doing a book together. And, of course, there will be endless projects around the house that we can swear at each together as we do them.
But we all know at least one person who hated retirement and then started a hasty retreat. Will I be offering people at Walmart a cart when they come in or helping little school kids cross the street? My barber, who is in his mid 80s and still cutting hair in his own shop, thinks I am crazy. “What are you going to do with yourself all day?” he asks me, as if trying to talk me out of it.
And then with an invisible hand coming up and slapping my face, I snap out of it. I don’t want to be cutting hair, serving as crossing guard, passing out carts or even editing a newspaper anymore. I want, for the first time in my life, to do what I want when I want. I don’t have to worry about bringing home the bacon. I don’t have to fret about raising a family. And I long ago stopped worrying about paying the mortgage.
I have been fortunate enough to accomplish just about everything I have ever wanted in life. I have worked hard and I deserve to spend the next few years enjoying that freedom and catching up on the things I never had time to do. My adviser says that if I am lucky, I will start retirement in the go-go years, move to the slow go years and then finally hit the no-go years.
So maybe dying is not the last step. Maybe there are some milestone in between. Perhaps I should realize that there are things to accomplish outside my professional life.
I think my slight trepidation comes from one of two things. First, I have a significant amount of German in me, and that usually means that I am somehow genetically required to always be working. And my wife is even more German than me, so she works even harder, and I just try to keep up with her.
But the other factor is watching too many movies where the protagonist is living the idyllic life and seems to have everything and then – dum-da-dum-dum – the other shoes drops and their life of bliss rapidly unravels into a nightmare.
I feel sometimes like I was born to have the short end of the stick, to be “that guy” in the movie. So I head into retirement looking over my shoulder and asking, “Is this for real? It seems too good to be true, so is it?” Do I really deserve to live a life where I don’t have to work anymore? Is there some kind of a trick? Have I turned into a communist?
And the answer, from what I can tell, is the secret to successful retirement is that “worry thing” is what you can leave behind. In retirement, you have earned the right to reflect with a knowing smile and an alarm clock that never has to go off.
