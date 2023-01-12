Scott Free

Scott Peterson

We just had a house full of people for a belated Christmas get-together last weekend, and I am still scratching my head about why this whole thing made any sense.

The hard part should be keeping a Christmas tree fresh for a month. After having our tree dry up last year with less than two weeks inside the house and the year before that having it fall over while it was fully decorated, we lucked out with a tree that kept drinking and sporting supple branches well into January.

