We just had a house full of people for a belated Christmas get-together last weekend, and I am still scratching my head about why this whole thing made any sense.
The hard part should be keeping a Christmas tree fresh for a month. After having our tree dry up last year with less than two weeks inside the house and the year before that having it fall over while it was fully decorated, we lucked out with a tree that kept drinking and sporting supple branches well into January.
No, the hard part is getting ready for the party and then cleaning up afterward. Maybe I have too much testosterone in my system, but it just seems so peculiar in many ways.
My wife turns into Momzilla before company arrives. The sweet, kind and loving woman I married suddenly becomes possessed and focused on getting the house ready for guests.
It’s a charade that happens every time we have company. I am not sure who set the rules for this game, but apparently the point is to pretend that we always live immaculately and well organized 24/7/365, and the point of holidays is to fool the guests into believing just that.
So all of us pretend we are more virtuous and orderly than we really are. And at some point it becomes an unspoken contest between the women who don’t admit it, but don’t want to be talked about if there are dust bunnies in the corner, the centerpiece is not exactly symmetrical or the refrigerator handles are sticky.
So in order to accomplish this monumental feat, Momzilla emerges in our house and doesn’t leave until about the time the doorbell rings and the first guest arrives.
Now don’t get me wrong. I like a neat house as much as the next guy. I am no neatnik to be sure, but I try to live relatively clean and orderly. And Nancy is even more so on a regular basis. But the bar is suddenly higher when we have guests, particularly family for a holiday. Neither of our families is particularly judgmental, from what I have observed, but there is apparently always a perceived or an unspoken code among women, when things are not just right and the gossiping evidently begins behind closed doors.
Of course, we get out our finest china, the good silver and the crystal glassware and our nice linens for the table, but this goes further.
Floors get mopped. Every inch of the bathrooms gets scoured. Counters are cleared of all unnecessary items and then subsequently sanitized. Shelves and furniture are dusted and polished. Floors get vacuumed. Windows, mirrors and screens are cleaned. And this does not include the cooking and baking that is needed to prepare for the guests.
I could go on and on with all that is needed. No, I couldn’t. Because as much as I think needs to be done, there is always a list that is longer. I offer to help, but Nancy glowers and gives me that look that says, “Isn’t it obvious all the things that have to be done? Why do you even have to ask?”
I have learned that when Momzilla is in the room, the secret is to stay out of harm’s way. Sure I will do some vacuuming, add some leaves to the dining room table, empty the wastebaskets and do as many duties as a I can, but the safest thing to do is to stay out of the way while this cleaning tornado whirls around the house, trying to transform “Home Sweet Home” into “House Beautiful.”
I used to feel insecure, thinking that she was trying to make up for her unfulfilled dreams of living in the grand and glorious house I could never have the income to provide. But I quickly realized there was more to it than that.
So now I just know that strategically I have to stay out of the line of fire. This time I volunteered to retrieve our folding chairs from our son’s house, just to get away. Other times I have offered to pick up some fast food for lunch or fetch some forgotten necessities at the grocery store. The trick is to not look too relaxed, at least feign helping, and stay out of her way. My two sons and I mastered this art long ago. But now they have moved out, and presumably are living with their own Momzillas. That means I am flying solo and it can be scary.
When that doorbell rings, the mops, vacuums, rags and flustered looks evaporate instantly, and the polite, friendly, adoring wife I married returns. Like Superman emerging from the phone booth, she becomes the hostess with the mostest. The guests apparently are amazed that this superhuman wife of mine not only keeps a house like no other, but deserves the Miss Congeniality award, too. How does she do it?
It’s crazy.
But truly the oddest thing about this whole chain of events is that once the last guest leaves and the party ends, we slump on the couch, look around in disbelief and ask how this cyclone hit our house in one day. There are glasses and bottles everywhere, dirty dishes piled high, toys scattered about, chairs relocated in disarray for improved conversations, and crumbs and napkins and plates splattered all around the house. It will take us days to restore order and bring back the fairly orderly home we used to live in.
So let me get this straight: We spent days making this house cleaner than ever so we can invite a bunch of guests in who will promptly make it a bigger mess than it ever was? But we do it every year.
Happy hospitality-days! I hope I live long enough to figure out who invented the rules for this game, because I have a lot of questions for her.
