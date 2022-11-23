It was a colossus.
This massive silver maple had stood sentry in front of our house for more than 40 years. It was a beast with giant limbs that stretched over our house, the driveway, the neighbors’ driveway, the sidewalk and the street.
It wasn’t just large; it was massive. The middle of the trunk was 45 inches in diameter and the circumference was nearly 12 feet. I never tried, but I doubt two adults could reach their arms around this enormous creature and touch fingers.
But it is no more. The glorious beast is dead.
It took an efficient crew of four guys the better part of two days to feel what we estimate was a tree likely over 50 years old and an estimated 80 feet tall—and unnervingly 15 feet from our house.
But a few days ago when I noticed a massive vertical split in the formidable trunk between two of the largest forks, I was alarmed. I knew that the tree was done for, and I was seriously worried our house was done for, too, as a few of the larger forks thrust sizable limbs over our humble abode, which is a fraction of the size of this towering species.
No one knows how long it would have been before the tree might have toppled on its own, but as the crew from Delafield cut up the trunk, you could see the split divided like a letter Y inside a cross-section slice. We had been living on borrowed time—maybe a heavy snowfall, strong windstorm or perhaps a peaceful afternoon when the remaining timber would have given up the ghost, too weak to hold it all together anymore —and it could have been a disaster.
To be fair, silver maples, while fast growing, are notorious trees. They start out as your friends, because they love to grow—often 12-30 inches per year—but just like having a baby gorilla, it’s really cute until it grows up to be an ugly monster that is going to get its way no matter how you rationalize it.
Don’t get me wrong. I loved this old tree. I even saved its life 32 years ago after a freak May snowstorm. When it was merely an adolescent then, I saved its life by drilling a hole through another split and inserting a bolt to hold it together. It worked. It was not long before the fast growing tree completely enveloped the bolt and thrived. For decades. (I tried to warn the removal crew about, for fear they would hit it with a chainsaw, but between my fuzzy memory and this now muscular tree, no one knows where that bolt lives now. It’s hidden in the firewood for now.)
This tree lived on the south side of our house, so it kept our home cool even back in the years before we had central air conditioning. It provided filtered shade and blocked light from a nearby street light. It took care of us.
It was a grand old tree. From our living room, we had a view of nature year round; woodpeckers would prowl its bark. And squirrels made nests in the knotholes of the trunk—including one that scurried away frightened when the tree surgeons rousted it unceremoniously from its roost deep within a high vertical limb. It was a blissful diversion.
Once upon a time, our kids loved to thrash in the piles of leaves it released in autumn. And every fall, it would drop its leaves just as trick-or-treaters marched to our door, providing a golden and brown carpet of leaves that swished and crunched beneath their feet.
But then the beast started turning ugly. It kept demanding more and more in its never-ending zeal to grow bigger.
My wife grew frustrated for years trying to grow grass under its massive canopy. But sunlight could not penetrate it, which meant most of our front yard was dirt; either of us looked like Pig Pen when mowing the lawn in a cloud of dust.
It was always dropping sizable branches, and every thunderstorm became a nail biter. When it was not dropping branches, its tentacles were expanding. Its branches became entangled in nearby linden and crabapple trees. Its dangly branches were always sweeping our rooftop and difficult to keep up with in this awkward location. And the helicopter seeds carpeted the yard and driveway—and filled our rain gutters—every spring. It was growing increasingly unruly.
On the ground, the story was much the same. Knobby tree roots criss crossed our front lawn, becoming a tripping hazard. Larger roots were buckling our driveway and front sidewalk, causing permanent damage. And my wife harbored anxiety that was going to be coming after our basement walls next. And she kept reminding me that her now-late mother had warned us that the tree was too close to the house. Sigh.
I am a bit of a tree lover, I admit. So I have been dragging my fight on slaying this beast for some time. But once I saw the split, it was game over. Call it euthanasia or call it self-defense, but, either way, this tree had to go and it had to go fast.
Today the front yard is a mixture of snow, sawdust and dirt—the tacit grave marker for what once was the colossus, the giant who loomed over the house for as long as I can remember. I am glad the worries are over, but I will miss this impressive specimen, even if I did start to rule with a wooden fist.
Yes, someday we will plant a tree—certainly one that is smaller and less petulant—in that spot, but for now, we will probably just plant grass so as not to disturb the plot of this Tree-rannosaurus rex—and to let it know that, in the end, we were the ones in charge.
