Scott Free

Scott Peterson

I was captivated by my granddaughter, age 3, as she gazed into a snow globe at a recent family Christmas party.

She stared deeply into the dome, as faux flakes flittered down, as if she imagined herself tiny and cavorting with the figures inside this dream world. There was wonder in her eyes, which sparkled with Christmas possibilities. She was consumed by this miniature orbed fantasy world.

