I was captivated by my granddaughter, age 3, as she gazed into a snow globe at a recent family Christmas party.
She stared deeply into the dome, as faux flakes flittered down, as if she imagined herself tiny and cavorting with the figures inside this dream world. There was wonder in her eyes, which sparkled with Christmas possibilities. She was consumed by this miniature orbed fantasy world.
This is the first Ann has been old enough to understand Christmas, a time when the imaginary and the real mingle like cocoa powder in a glass of milk. They blend completely together in a holiday drink that none of us can ever quite get enough of.
As adults, we pretend we want a crisp line between the non-fiction books and fiction. We want facts. We want the truth. But yet we hunger the most for our dreams, a world where possibilities can become realities, where potential is transformed like magic in the here and now.
This is the year where she starts noticing the ornaments on the tree, and learns the backstories behind each one. This is the year where the glow of each tiny light on the Tannenbaum is an invitation for more daydreaming, more “once upon a time.” This is when “The Night Before Christmas” comes down the chimney with a bound and the fun really takes off.
But what is equally fascinating is that as much as she wants to absorb the holiday and all it portends, we all long to drink again from that chocolaty Christmas concoction. She is learning the meaning of Christmas, but unwittingly teaching us at the same time.
This the Christmas all of us have lost and are so desperately trying to recover. We spend our childhood trying to be adults and our adulthood trying to recapture our youth. But at Christmastime, we allow ourselves to recapture that nexus, to come as close as we can to that ethereal time, to escape into our Christmas memories once again.
All of want to ride that Polar Express one more time, to hear those bells jingle again and immerse ourselves in that same time of wonder, when the world was new and tomorrow was everything. We yearn to cast off the jaded shackles of maturity and begin life anew.
Christians know that Easter is the most holy of holidays, but there is no doubt that the most treasured holiday is Christmastime, when all of us are transported to the humble manger and stable, where God refreshed all of us with the birth of a son.
The story of that simple miracle resonates inside all of us for so many reasons, not the least of which is because it transports us back once again to childhood, a time when we weren’t drowning in worries and anxiety and overthinking things, when the world was re-emerging and there was suddenly profound warmth emanating from the forbidding darkness of a midnight clear.
Each Christmas we return to the well, hoping for more of that precious drink, trying to rediscover the thrill of hope, trying to recapture the moment when the soul felt its worth.
At Christmastime, we all want to take turns with Ann, watching the specials, reading her stories, sharing the traditions, singing the carols that make Christmas so hallowed by all of us. But in truth, her innocence, wonder and blithe spirit are what we are hunger for more deeply than she does.
We all want to be renewed by the magic of Christmas. We all want to shake off the rust of adulthood in trade for the purity of a fresh set of eyes. We all strive to be born again to relive the renaissance of not only our first Christmases, but of the first Christmas.
I am fortunate to have a granddaughter (and a grandson) who will rekindle the glow that had too long ago cooled to embers in the fireplace of my being. But this season, she is fanning those coals. The fire is crackling again and the flames are reaching toward heaven once more.
The magic of Christmas is returning. Reindeer really do know how to fly, from the top of the porch to the top of the wall, may all of you find Christmas and the fresh joy of it all!
