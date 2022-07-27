I left for work in the morning and my wife had this parting message to send me on my way.
“Oh, and there is a dead rabbit near that patch of grass I am reseeding.”
Do you remember, when, if your wife told you that the “rabbit died,” it was a way of saying she was pregnant. At some point in the past, the test they used to determine pregnancy was administered to a laboratory rabbits and if the critter died, it meant there was a human baby on the way.
We’re long past that possibility at the Peterson household. So this was not a secret message. It was a call for help.
There was a baby involved, in fact, a baby rabbit.
“I supposed that I could get a shovel and maybe toss down the (underbrush-laden) slope” she said. “There’s lots of flies circling around it.”
Any husband understands quite clearly what this message means. Translation: I could take care of this unseemly job, but I would much rather have you do it for me. That is one of the reasons I married you, after all.
I was heading to work and had a lot on my plate already, so this would have to wait until I got home later in the day.
As it turned out, this was a long day. Our newsroom had been given a lot of extra work recently, which has meant some long days, but it was also the day when we were going to share with the rest of the team that Diane, who is about as reliable a journalist that the newsroom has ever had, was going to be giving notice.
It was a physically and mentally exhausting day, one that had run 12 hours. And, at last, it was done, and I made way home for dinner at 9 p.m. I walked in the back door, depleted, and was greeted by my wife.
“Oh, and here is the bad news for today,” she said, welcoming me in the door.
I had already had my share of bad news and didn’t need anymore. But the evidence was all around the kitchen.
The entire contents of the area under the kitchen sink was spread out all over the counters, just about every cleaning product known to man was scattered all over the place. As soon as I saw it, I knew what it meant.
As I tried to summon the fortitude to take on the task, I ignored it. Instead, we both pretended it was not there for the next 15 minutes, while I quickly gulped down the meal.
Afterward, it was time to take it on. The dishwasher drain line was clogged and backing up. The hose has an overflow valve that is supposed to prevent such problems, but our sink did not have a spare hole for the dishwasher vent to flow into. As a result, it is jury-rigged with some zip ties under the sink, which works pretty well – until it doesn’t.
And when it doesn’t, the valve overflows under the sink and soaks everything in sewage water. OK, it is not the worst sewage water, but it is dirty drain water that has washed off the dishes, and was now pooling up on the bottom of the wood cabinet, and had soaked all the boxes and bottles that are stored under the sink, along with the garbage can and recycling bag, and dozens of things I can’t even remember.
So after dinner I started removing the clamps on the rubber hoses to clean them out.
The sewage in these clogged pipes is hard to describe, but it’s a bit like sludge – slimy, wet clay – that clings to the rubber hose like cholesterol to an artery. You can rinse some of it, but a lot of it has to be scraped or poked with a finger, a long bolt, a screwdriver or anything else that you can use to rub it off the side of the hose.
It’s not a hard job, but certainly not a job you look forward to doing – unless you are a plumber getting paid by the hour – after 10 p.m. on a work night. After one false start, when it overflowed again and soaked everything once more, I removed another clamp to get access to more of the hose. This broke the zip tie and I had to improvise.
Probably the worst thing about working under the sink is that your back – all supple and pliable when you are in your 20s — is not as accommodating when you are in your 60s. And the thing about the bottom of the cupboard is that they are about 6 inches higher than the floor below, so your back is already contorted.
I finally found some old pillows that allowed me to not have to do this job and end up in traction.
And after a lot more swearing and frustration, I got the whole thing working properly, and we ran the dishwasher through a rinse cycle to prove it.
By 10:45 p.m., I flopped into my recliner for a much needed rest. At last, this day was done.
I looked across the room and saw the wastebasket. The wastebasket? Ugh, that’s right. It was garbage night. I popped out of the chair with the last bit of energy I had, I took care of the trash and rolled the garbage and recycling carts out to the street.
I had nothing left to give. The rabbit, wherever he was, was going to have to wait for another day.
The rabbit may have been dead, but I was dead tired.
