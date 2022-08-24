This is one of those columns that is going to get me in trouble.
I have had a few over the years, and, I would rather not sleep on the couch any more than I need to, so we will keep those topics under wraps.
This is one of those columns that is going to get me in trouble.
I have had a few over the years, and, I would rather not sleep on the couch any more than I need to, so we will keep those topics under wraps.
OK, I will share one. Suffice it to say that you should never write about your wife hiding dirty dishes in the oven when company comes over. I thought it was ingenious. It might have been, but just like with magicians, a husband should never reveal his wife's secrets.
No, this column is about getting ready to go for a walk.
I walked a lot – 5 miles every day – and as often as possible, I invite my wife to join me. I suspect, after I write this, that my morning constitutional will be an exceptionally lonely one for a while, but since I have already burned that bridge, I might as well plow full speed ahead. Besides, how much further away from the bed can I go besides the couch?
This is how the routine goes, when we are ready to go for that walk:
Scott: “Well, are you all ready?”
Nancy: “Yes, I am just waiting for you.”
Scott: “OK, let’s go. I have been just waiting for you.”
Nancy: “Wait, I am not sure this pair of shoes will be comfortable for a walk. They rub on my ankle.”
Scott: “OK, I can wait”
Nancy: [after replacing her shoes] “There that’s better.”
Scott: “I will get the door and we can start.”
Nancy: “I’m wondering if I should wear a sweater. It’s in the 50’s and it might be cool for the first part of the walk.”
Scott: “Maybe you should get a sweater.”
Nancy: “I will be right back. This will only take a second.”
Scott: [Minutes later]: “Now, we’re all ready, right?”
Nancy: “Yes, I could not decide which sweater went best with my outfit. Anyway, let’s head out – wait! My sunglasses. I need my sunglasses.”
Scott “ I saw them on the vanity in the bathroom.”
Nancy: “Great, I will get them.”
Scott: “I think we finally have everything.”
Nancy: ” Nope — my visor. Sometimes the sun sneaks in around the edges of my sunglasses and causes a glare that bothers me eyes. Let me get it quick and then we can go.”
Scott: “I think I am going to wait outside.”
Nancy: “Are you getting mad about something?”
Scott: [Heavy sigh] “No, I am just waiting.”
Nancy: [Looking in the mirror by the door] “I want to comb my hair. Otherwise the visor will just flatten it out and it will look terrible once we get back from the walk.”
Scott: “I will be out front.”
Nancy: “Wait, have you seen my phone? I could swear I had it just a minute ago and I cannot remember where I put it. I have to count my steps and I can’t do that without my phone.”
[After hitting her wristband, a signal is sent to her phone that makes it chime until she can locate it.]
Nancy: “Oh here it is. Just a minute!”
She finds her special pouch to carry her phone and tucks device in, and meets me at the front sidewalk.
Scott: “So you are really ready now?”
Nancy: “Now what do you mean by that? I was waiting for you, remember?”
Silence
Nancy: “Is your lip bleeding?”
Scott: “Oh, I guess I was biting it too hard.”
And then our walks proceeds as planned.
I suspect that, in reference to my previous mark, there is a place further away than the couch. I think it is the seat of the car in the garage.
So, until next time, I will see you again, with a very sore back and stiff neck, next Thursday.
(At least it’s not winter. I wonder if she’ll forgive me by the time the snow flies. Something tells me this wait is going to be longer than usual.)
And, as a footnote to all this, I will have to say in all honestly, after 40 years of marriage that as much as this kind of thing ruffles my feathers, it's part of the endearing way I am attracted to my wife and all of her personality quirks. And I am not just saying that to get back into the house. Doesn't anybody believe me?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.