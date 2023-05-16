I will always remember the moment I finally felt retired.
I was sitting outside at a barbecue joint in Arizona.
The sun was setting in the distance and we were in the twilight of the day, and, to be perfectly honest, our lives.
It was exactly seven months to the day when I had retired. Up until now, my life after work was about tying up loose ends. There was a long list of chores, getting Medicare and finances sorted out, cutting down a 50-plus your old maple tree in our front yard, buying a new car, and just getting adjusted to life in leisure. On most days I was as busy in our golden years as I was in the go-go years.
From the moment I left the office, people had been asking: What are you going to do in retirement?
We always knew what the plan was, to take a trip to the Southwest and see the USA not in our Chevrolet, but our Honda. (See the USAhh in our Honda? Never mind.) But it didn’t seem real, even to us.
It has been quite a while since we’d taken a long family vacation. In fact, our kids were at home, graduated from college and working, but still not yet married when we flew to California. That was a great trip. All four of us were adults and our boys, now men, joined in the fun of planning what was my first trip to the Golden State.
But nine years had passed, and so much had changed since then. Both sons met the women they would marry, they bought or built houses and we have two grandchildren. The pandemic hit and Nancy retired. I took a buyout and left my job of 39 years in an industry facing challenging times, and then was fortunate enough to get a new job at age 61 and then retire for good as age 65 arrived.
Nancy had been patiently waiting for me to retire, but now the time was at hand. Replacing our 18 year-old car was a necessary first, but all the pieces finally came together for the trip of a lifetime and my first visit to the Southwest.
It was, in a word, breathtaking.
Never have I seen such stunning scenery. Park after park, road after road, and the vistas seemed to grow more spectacular with each hairpin turn. We took a zillion photos, and most are stunning, but none do the real thing justice. It has to be seen.
Mesa Verde, Four Corners, Monument Valley, Sedona, The Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, Las Vegas, Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches and spectacular views of Colorado mountains. I added Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Utah to my state bucket list. I added photos of state capitals in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa to my list, as a bonus. And narrowly missed notching a Brewer road game in Denver.
I had seen mountains before, but always in the summer and never with the snowy white caps that I had seen in picture books. I was truly filled with awe. I could not get enough photos of these majestic dark-blue beauties with their white laced hats. Just like on the Coors cans!
We drove through some horrendous road construction (Arizona roads are the worst), scary accidents, snowstorms, rain, dense fog, mud so thick even two car washings were not enough to dislodge it all, dust storms, and narrowly avoided a speeding ticket, thanks to an incredibly kind officer in New Mexico. And we almost hit some mule deer more than once, and came a little too close to some elk, too.
We visited so many wonderful cities and towns along the way: Taos, New Mexico; Durango, Colorado; Sedona, Arizona, Wiliams, Arizona; Moab, Utah; and even Las Vegas, a city I wanted to hate and it won me over. Maybe our favorite spot was St. George, Utah, a clean little city with nice people, and wonderful restaurants.
And we loved every minute of it.
If you don’t sing “America the Beautiful” with more hearty gusto after that trip, there is something wrong with you. What God created there is truly a natural marvel, and if you have not been there yet, start making plans today.
Don’t get me wrong, after 18 days in hotels and eating more continental breakfasts than I have holes in my expanding leather belt afterward, it was godsend to come home.
But midway through the trip, near the farthest from home we were to be, we ended up in Williams, Arizona, a small burb that has more past than present, but a little spot I found engaging. It was once part of the famous Route 66, the highway memorialized in song by Nate King Cole and so many others for being the main road connecting Chicago and Los Angeles. The Interstate highway made Route 66 an anachronism nearly 40 years ago, but the legend lives on in Williams.
It was on this gorgeous night in the cool, dry desert air that Nancy and I found ourselves. The food and service were mediocre, at best, but the music was engaging. I am not normally a guy who likes singing in bars, especially al fresco, but tonight, it was just Nancy and I, in the middle of nowhere, and here we were together singing “Hey Jude” with the rest of the crowd. It was enchanting.
Here I was, closer to 66 (and Nancy in the neighborhood) than any other age, singing a ‘60s Beatles song on old Route 66, on my longest vacation ever, and one that literally had no defined ending (because for the first time in my life I did not have to be back at work.)
A sense of calm and peace came over me. This, I said to myself, this IS retirement! I was more relaxed than I can ever remember. With my apologies to the Fab Four and Nat, here are those combined songs with some awkward revisions:
He, work, don’t make it bad.
Take a sad song and make it better.
Remember, let old age into your heart,
Then you can start to make it better.
Let’s get our kicks as we hit 66!
(Well songwriting will apparently not be in the cards for me as I get on in years. Thankfully, I did not sing any of these troublesome words that night.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.