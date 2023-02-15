This is a story that started in 1976 and maybe even 1975.
There was a young man in high school. Let’s call him, eh, Scott. His hair was a mess.
In retrospect, Scott was a mess, too, but, at this point in time, even he agreed his hair was a. well, unfortunate.
He had not been to a hair stylist in well past three years and it was getting ugly. OK, I will admit it, Scott was getting ugly, too. (And yes, that Scott was indeed me.)
This was a different era. Having long hair was a badge of honor back then, a sign that you were part of the rebellion. I am not sure I know what the rebellion was. The Vietnam War was long over. The draft was about to be finished. And I was certainly no hippie, but I was a teenager and if there is anything teenagers love more than anything it is a cause. Even though I did not know what the cause was, I want to be part of it. And I was growing out my hair. Why? Well, mostly because everybody else my age was. If you wanted to be cool — and more importantly, if you wanted to be attractive to women of that age — you had to grow your hair out.
So I let it grow. Maybe let it “go,” is more apt.
Make no mistake about it. This rebellion began in the 1960s, when kids were just starting to move beyond the crewcut. My dad, a World War II army veteran who embraced the “America: Love it or leave it” mentality, was committed to making sure I grew up on the straight and narrow. I loved my dad then and since, and there is no one I respected more, but when it came to hair, well, this was a battle line.
After years of dutifully going with my dad to the barber and getting a “Princeton” haircut (short on the sides even with a bit of a buzz in back, and a little longer in front), I finally just stopped going to the barber. Nobody could cut hair the way I liked it. And I was convinced that barbers, whose job it was to cut hair, were public enemy No. 1. They were paid to do just what I did not want.
As I made my way into high school, my locks started to deteriorate. Finally my own sister, eight years my senior, offered to cut my hair, because even she, who had way more hippie in her than I did, was seeing that this experiment was unwieldy. She helped me get through high school, but it was clear her skills had maxed out.
By my senior year in high school, my hair was somewhere between Prince Valiant and sagebrush. Finally, my best friend, who later went on to be my best man (and vice versa), pulled me aside. This was a real intervention. In so many words, he told me that this rebellious hair style was succeeding in doing only one thing, to make me an outcast in high school. My hair was not only a disaster, but a turnoff to the women I was trying to attract.
So he convinced me to go to a barber, his barber. By this time, even I had conceded that this hair was a failure. So I went.
He cut off all those long locks, which had reached to my jawline, added a part and sent me on my way. It was a grownup haircut.
It was radically different from my previous “style,” mostly because it had a style. More importantly, it was a hit with the women. In fact, everyone liked it, even my dad. It was not a Princeton, which is probably why I liked it, and have stuck with it ever since, for some 47 years.
In fact, I visited my friend late last year and he said, with a half wink, that he thinks his hair intervention was responsible for me finding the fine woman who became my wife, someone I met in the late 1970s. I said a half wink, because although he was joking I think he honestly felt he had changed the course of my life.
He ultimately moved away, but I stayed and have continued going to the same barber since. I had finally found someone who knew how to make my hair look good and I was not about to stop visiting him, even if it meant driving 30 to 45 minutes to get to his shop.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, I started taking each of my sons there — even after they had both decided on their own to go to a crewcut as pre-teens — and the three of us all continued going there, even though they both drove 30-60 minutes to do so.
Over the years, Tom the barber has, whether I have welcomed it or not, been my adviser on fixing rotted floorboards in my wife’s Chevette to getting my lawnmower to start for the first time in spring. He’s provided feedback on the economy, sports, child rearing, cooking and countless other topics. I am convinced he doesn’t really like cutting hair; it’s just a way to get a captive audience of one that rolls over every 10 minutes.
Well, this last Saturday, Tom, who is in his mid-80s now and still going strong, gave my grandson his first haircut. Just as patiently as he cut my hair and my sons’ for the first time, he was a wonder. And little Maxwell, was a trooper as Grandpa dutifully collected his fallen blond locks.
For three generations, we have been getting haircuts from this kind and friendly man with a razor and a scissors, a good old-fashioned barber who, as it turns out, is not the enemy after all. The main thing is that he doesn’t give me a Princeton. And the rest is hair-story.
