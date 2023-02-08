One of the best things you can say about being retired is that you can dress like a bum.
In fact, most people expect you to dress like a bum. It’s part of the uniform.
It’s like a Brooks Brothers suit on Wall Street, blue jeans and a T-shirt in Silicon Valley or a white coat for a doctor.
My dad’s uniform (well, even before he retired, if I am being honest) was a white T-shirt, whatever pants he could find and wing-tipped shoes with the backs broken down like open-heeled slippers. He slipped into retirement like he was made for it.
I never thought of my dad as much of a trend setter. He did many things amazingly well, but Gentleman’s Quarterly had a 30 mile no-fly zone around our house. It just wasn’t his thing.
But somewhere along the line I must have been taking imaginary notes and filing them away for the day when I became a golden age.
I am still finding my groove, which is either flannel or a sweatshirt, white sweat socks, tennis shoes and blue jeans. Come summer, I will have to start all over again. But by fall, I will have the complete four-season ensemble down.
My wife is complaining because there is no room in the closet for more flannel and no room in the dresser drawers for more sweatshirts. And I just ordered a fresh pack of sweat socks. I am pretty locked in.
Nevertheless, it’s not what you wear, but how you wear it that signals to everyone that you are on the dark side of life — that you have more days behind you than in front of you.
It doesn’t matter that I dress like Al Borland from “Home Improvement,” but that I dribbled toothpaste on the chest of my flannel shirt as I was getting dressed, that there’s a stain from lunch (a Quarter Pounder’s tomato-laden onion) on my jacket or speckles of lint from my afternoon-nap blanket on my pants.
It just means I am part of the club. Let the world take note.
It’s not that I don’t care how I look. It’s more like the inner me is somehow oozing out and I no longer have to hide it. I don’t have to worry about norms, conventions, traditions or impressing people. I can be me.
I can go to the store without shaving. I can forget to close one of the buttons on my shirt or my hair can look like a tumbleweed. People, men mostly, will just give you a nod of acknowledgement that they get it, that they want to wear the uniform and be in the retirement club, too — but that will have to wait.
I am almost certain the rules for women are different. Nancy still dresses smartly.
But even she is starting to emit the subtle clues that being retired means you can take some shortcuts. I did not shave and decided I had better remove this 5 o’ clock shadow (more like a caveman, three-day shadow) before we went to the YMCA to workout. When I pulled out the razor, she quickly darted into the bathroom to apply eye makeup. Apparently there are some correlations between whiskers and full, lustrous lashes; they are not a matched set.
I have not gotten to the point of yelling at kids to get off my lawn or of constantly muttering that things were different “back in my day,” but I have caught myself a lot lately scouring the obits (and trying to make sure I am not as old as the prevailing age of death for the obits that day) and, at our last family get-together, my siblings and I did spend most of our time talking about health concerns.
So, in short, I have not perfected the style or mannerisms of being an old person, but I am getting better at it.
I am a little nervous that there is some latent Archie Bunker in me, though. Edith, I mean, Nancy, my wife, and I and I always sit in the same furniture to watch television. In fact we just replaced the recliner. I always sit on the recliner and she always sits on the couch. Because it was new, I let her try the recliner.
But I only lasted one day. I could not bear to watch television in my old chair — even if it was brand new — in its old location. So we are back to our customary seats. It’s like in the car; I usually drive. And we both know what side of the bed we each sleep on. And we also have designated seats at the dinner table. No one ever made these rules. We just started doing it and then, suddenly it became a thing, like, well, wearing sweat socks. Suddenly that was my signature sock.
And, who, besides Pippi, has a signature sock? It’s a badge of honor, a sign to the world that you made it to senior citizen and there’s no going back. “See these socks, Sonny? I earned these? You’d better believe it.”
So I know that old photo of me next to this column makes me look businesslike, with a suit and tie, but you can’t see those stains I mentioned or those beloved sweat socks below where the picture was carefully cropped.
It’s another sign of getting old, I guess: bragging about socks, plain vanilla white ones no less. I am still fighting off the “Murder She Wrote” rerun urge, but it gets harder and harder with each passing day. I wonder what color Angela Lansbury’s socks were?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.