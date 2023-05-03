In biblical days, the call might have come from a ram’s horn, blown from a mountain top.
These days, it comes from the garage.
In biblical days, the call might have come from a ram’s horn, blown from a mountain top.
These days, it comes from the garage.
It’s one of the earliest signs of spring, and, when you hear it rumbling in the neighborhood, the sound is unmistakable; it’s the signal that puts all homeowners on high alert.
It’s the roar of the engine, the sound of the mower whirring to life after a winter of hibernation.
You either love it or you hate it, but this time of year it announces unequivocally that the lawn can’t wait. There’s work to be done.
My old neighbor Gabe was always the defacto first mower of the season. He was the first shoveler, too, but he was the one who put slackers on notice. “Let the mowing commence!” That was always the unspoken clarion call when his mower came to life. No one was ever going to steal the mythical title from him.
But Gabe moved to a new neighborhood after nearly 40 years, so there was no one designated to take his reins.
So I jumped in. There was a power vacuum for First Mower and I seized the day. I’ve lived here 36 years, so I figured no one would contest me over the title.
My lawnmower tried, however, to do just that. A jockey is nothing without a good horse. And mine was well aware that it had some power in this decision. After all that dormancy, it was not too happy about going to work with the mercury (Does anyone still use mercury thermometers anymore?) in the 30s. In fact it fought, pouted and balked while yours truly yanked the starter rope over and over again until it finally capitulated to its master.
As I took my mower around the first loop of my lawn, I surveyed the neighborhood.
I saw no angry fists waving. There were no copycats who were ready to follow suit. This was strictly a solo mission, but one heard loud and clear, a starter lap before the flag waves.
Let the cutting commence! Spring/summer are charging ahead and if you don’t keep up, they will have their way with you.
You’d like to think the ceremonial first pass was the most picturesque, a thing of beauty. But it’s actually rather ugly. There are thick patches, thin ones and clusters of weeds that have tried to get the upper hand while you dawdled. Like the mower, this lawn has not figured it all out yet. It’s still rubbing the sleep out of its blades.
But soon the haircut is complete and the job is over.
And the robins are perched, poised to reclaim the lawn as their feeding ground.
As a seasoned homeowner I don’t yet dare to park the mower near the front door of the garage, a spot now occupied by the snowblower. It’s like talking about a no-hitter in baseball in mid-game. it just isn’t done. It’s the jinx that attracts the once-in-100-years snowstorm.
I exited the garage to survey my emerald masterpiece in my green-stained shoes. I smiled in satisfaction. This is not a lawn, but a poster for summer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.