I opened a seldom used cupboard door on our lower level and I was attacked by cords.
For years I had been spiriting away various wires, cords and cables into an overflowing box in this cabinet, and finally, after years of me squeezing, scrunching and smooshing, they rebelled. They were already overflowing from this box when they unleashed their fury.
I was soon covered with all manner of strands, twisted, knotted and looped wires as bad as fishing line can get when it becomes unruly in the middle of the lake. It was like a jack-in-the-box unleashing itself and silently screaming, “Surprise!”
But this was no surprise. For years, I had been winding, hanking and coiling all manner of wires — not just here, but in boxes, cans and crannies all over the house. And I am fairly certain that, somewhere in the dark recesses of our house, some of these wires have been pro-creating. One day you have a filament and the next day you have the makings of a trans-Atlantic cable. They start out with extension cords and soon they are evolving and growing spinal cords.
Don’t believe that wires are reproducing? Take a look at your own home. Do you happen to notice there are a lot more than there used to be? I told you so!
As a child I remember telephone wires and electrical wires. That was pretty much it. And somehow, since then, we have lost control. Wires are now ruling the world.
Every phone had its own charger. Every device had its special jacks. Televisions and stereos, I swear, just changed their cables because engineers somewhere just got bored with the old ones.
Computers have been the worst. They need a cable for power, a cable for network, a cable for the monitor, a cable for the printer, a cable for the disk drive, a cable for the hub (which is basically a train station for wires), a cable for speakers, a cord for mouse, a cord for a keyboard, a cord for a camera, a cord for a microphone. And sometimes manufacturers have proprietary cables, to make sure we buy even more.
At one point, apparently, cables were cool, kind of a status symbol. If you wanted to be cutting edge, you even got television with cable. But now the dinner party conversations are all about cutting the cord. Cords are out. And hipsters say they prefer everything “wireless.”
But we all know that nothing is wireless. It only looks wireless. Eventually, somehow, someway, there will be wires.
I guess I have to admit we did have earphone wires for transistor radios and antenna wires for television in my childhood, but that was in an era so long ago I would not recognize it. There are so many wires under our entertainment center now, that I sometimes wake up in a cold sweat with a nightmare that my wife has decided we need new carpeting, which means I will have to spend the rest of my time on this earth unplugging and replugging speaker, HDMI, optical, coaxial and other wires to clear the room of that furniture for the carpet layers. I won’t be buried in a pine box covered in flowers, but in a veneered, particle board box laced with wires shooting out from under the lid — wires that they couldn’t pry from my cold dead hands.
I suppose I should try to recycle wires, but despite containing valuable copper, aluminum and other elements, it’s pretty hard to earn enough money from them at the scrapyard, let alone find a place that will routinely recycle wire.
No matter. Even if I could recycle wires, I probably wouldn’t. These wires are like the knobs, clips, buttons and other doodads that fill our kitchen and end-table drawers. These are the lost and found of our homes, but usually more lost than found. They are waiting for a home, but we don’t dare get rid of them, because we might find what they belong to — after it was too late because we discarded them. And that is why I still have the charger cord for an obsolete flip phone from 20 years ago. What if I need it someday?
And as many wires as I have, I cannot resist the urge to buy more. When I check out at the pharmacy, I always think I need another USB cable, because all the ones I used to have when I already had too many are now all outmoded. Sure, let’s buy a new one. I need another one, for my car, for my nightstand, for my computer, for my wife’s purse, for my entertainment center, for my computer and, most of all, for a sacrifice to the wire-eating creature that apparently lives under the basement steps.
Thousands of years from now, archaeologists are going to unearth our homes and landfills and puzzle over all this plastic-coated metal and why we had so much of it. You can just about imagine their deductions: “Scientists are not sure what these stranded artifacts signify, but they are believed to have been from a time when humans worshiped electrical current.”
So here I sit with boxes and boxes of wires I am too afraid to throw away, too confused about how to recycle and wondering what to do with it all. Maybe I will build a shrine to Reddy Kilowatt right here in my own home. Let’s hope the archaeologists get a charge out of that!
