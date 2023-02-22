There’s a beat up old recliner sitting at the curb waiting to be hauled away.
It’s red, OK a dark red, almost maroon. Call it garnet.
Not long ago, we could not wait to get rid of it. We used to have a couple of these old garnet recliners in our living room, but now the last one waits retirement, abandoned after years of faithful service.
My wife is actually a little sentimental about it.
We have a brand new recliner that arrived at the beginning of February, a couple months after we special ordered it as a combined Christmas gift. Unlike its overstuffed predecessor, this one is a rocker with more modern angles and a mixture of brown and cream colors, plus power features.
But that old chair — kind of feels like it needed a name — was like a teddy bear made of brushed corduroy, and served us well.
Although I used the recliner predominantly, it became a personal friend of Nancy’s on those nights when a bad cold would keep her from sleeping in bed. Just after Thanksgiving when we both got COVID-19, Old Red — there, now it has a name, on its last moments before the landfill — was her nightly companion, and allowed her to get something close to a decent night’s sleep. For me, it was just a good place to watch a Packer game, and Netflix, of course.
I love the new recliner. It claimed the same spot in our living room as Old Red. Yet for weeks, the old one sat there in the middle of the room, silently awaiting its fate. If Old Red had eyes, she would be giving us one of those looks like a dog gives you before you leave it at the kennel for a week. It’s the “don’t you love me anymore?” look.
So there it sat, a chair on death row. Almost on cue, Nancy got a bad cold and spent a few nights with the chair while it sat in hospice. We don’t often pay extra for special presentations on television, but one night we did and I took a turn in the chair, too — just like old times.
“Why is we are getting rid of this chair?” I asked my wife. “It still feels comfortable.”
We floated the idea of giving it to our kids, but one son had just bought a new living room sectional and the other had décor that just wasn’t going to match. (To be honest, I think their wives would not have allowed it, and we could not blame then.) So we started brainstorming about where we might keep it — in the basement or an extra bedroom — but after weeks of debate we abandoned that idea. We’re at the stage of our lives where we are getting rid of old stuff, not accumulating it.
We almost donated it to a charitable thrift store, but the last red recliner was rejected by them for a lot of reasons, but mostly because nobody buys old upholstered furniture, I guess.
In all of our married years, we have always had a recliner, starting with a half-broken, black Naugahyde chair that we scavenged from my parents. That gave way to a couple of brown chairs in succession, before the red era arrived.
The new chair is nice and comfortable, but it still feels too new to use. I spilled a soda on it during the first week and you might as well have issued an Amber Alert. In two seconds, our house was like a fire drill --people running in different directions, screaming for towels and trying to figure out how to treat the new upholstery. If this were a war movie, someone would have been shouting “medic!” over and over again.
None of this happened when it was our old chair. If you spilled something, you leisurely got a towel and soaked it up without even pausing the television. But now it is different.
Change is happening everywhere at our place. In the kitchen, the old set of Revere Ware that we inherited from Nancy’s aunt and that become our pots and pans more than 40 years ago, were more than overdue for replacement. The copper bottoms still cleaned up shiny in the dishwasher, but the rest of these pots were getting aged. Black handles were getting oxidized and the bottoms of the pans had become so warped they rocked and no longer functioned right on our flat-topped range.
Revere Ware had a sentimental attachment for me, too, because that is what I grew up with. Now, they don’t even make it anymore, at least not like we knew. It’s the passing of an era. Our new ones are stainless steel with thick tri-ply bottoms that should never rock. It’s a new technology that works so much better, but how many meals did we make for our once growing family in that old copper set?
Nancy and I talked about the passing of the Revere Ware, while she sat in Old Red in the living room, and then I reminded her that we were taking Old Red to the curb because tomorrow was collection day. She confided she was still clinging to the hope for a fairytale ending, where a young couple, short on cash might give it a good home before the garbage men took it for good.
But there was no happily ever after. A couple of hours after we managed to haul it ourselves to the curb that day, tears of rain poured down and it was soon waterlogged. The next day, the collector picked it up, hurled it unceremoniously into his garbage truck. In less than a minute, it was gone.
As the truck lumbered off, we reminded ourselves that the reason we got rid of this recliner was because it was, as it moniker implied, it was old and it was red.
Everything in this life has its season, from Revere Ware to Old Red, including the Petersons. It wasn’t our stuff necessarily, but that last part that is hardest to come to grips with.
