I am going to dedicate this column today to plumbers.
My wife asked me how long it was going to take to replace the kitchen faucet and properly re-install a dishwasher backflow valve. I told her it could take a couple of hours if everything goes properly or the entire day, if it does not.
Well, it’s the end of the day now and I am wrapping up, so that should tell you everything you need to know.
I have done some plumbing before and have installed a half dozen faucets, and even a garbage disposal — so that was not the hard part.
When you watch the home improvement shows, everything goes to plan. Videos are carefully cut so the part where things break and swearing happens is edited out. It’s probably a good thing, because, like childbirth, if you saw how it was really done, the home-improvement industry would shut down and man would become extinct for lack of any newborns.
Under the sink, the trouble began a few years ago when we had a relative install the first ever built-in dishwasher in our kitchen. He had to move some built-in cabinets to make it work, but it was a godsend. After years of a portable dishwasher, the convenience and quiet of not having to hook up a dishwasher to clean a load was something that made us feel like royalty.
But heavy is the head that wears the crown.
Because there never was a built-in dishwasher before, there was some jury-rigging going on when it came to the plumbing. In most homes the sink and the dishwasher are best friends, side by side. In our house, the drainage line has to run behind the stove and halfway around the kitchen. And we had no hole in our sink for the backflow valve, that little pipe stump that goes unnoticed next to the faucet on most sinks.
To get everything installed and not have to replace the faucet, too, my brother-in-law zip-tied the backflow valve under the sink. For a lot of houses, this would have been no big deal. But for the Petersons, this was now a water feature.
It meant that, whether we liked it or not, about once a year, unbeknownst to us, the dirty drain water from the dishwater would pour into the cabinet under the sink.
And then, when we’d discover the garbage can being all wet, we’d know exactly what was going on. A layer of water had formed a small pond in the cupboard, warping the wooden bottom and leading to the project of removing all of the cleaning supplies under there, disconnecting all the hoses for cleaning, then drying everything out and putting it all back together.
To make matters worse, our dishwasher would give us no warning. This always happened at about 9 p.m. on one of those forgettably long days at work. You were mentally and physically exhausted, and soon you were going to by lying on your back with sewage splashing in your face.
That is, at least at my age, the worst part about plumbing. Kitchen cupboards are always several inches off the floor, so your back is arched over a pointed ledge. You’re working with your arms over your head, so the blood is running out of your numbing hands. Parts are falling on your face. And you are always twisting your body or arms like a pretzel to reach a clamp, tighten a hose or drain a drain.
I don’t know many plumbers built like Tiger Woods, but most plumbing locations look like they were. All my plumbing caves are a tight fit for a fat, old man who considers operating the remote his main form of yoga.
By the time you are finished, your body aches in places you never knew it could: another reason for me to give hats off to plumbers everywhere.
The old faucet went out and the new faucet went in like a breeze, all things considered. But the valve for the dishwasher drain did not. To make the long run, it came out of the dishwasher with a reinforced clear plastic hose, joined with a copper pipe, then followed with a ribbed gray hose before going to the valve and then back out with a black hose to the garbage disposal. If my parents were alive, they would have said, “Who designed this thing, Rube Goldberg?” in reference to a cartoonist who created overly complicated machines just for their absurd, comic effect.
Trouble is, once I had the zip-ties off and tried to stretch the existing hose to the hole that was now open on the top of the sink, it would not stretch. (Insert swearing here.)
So, I found some old copper pipe, and made a 10-inch extension, and changed the drain so it would flow directly into the drain pipe and bypass the garbage disposal — which we suspected was the cause of the backups all along. Then I put a rubber plug in the garbage disposal inlet, taped it up, and all was good — but only after failing to find a real PVC plug for the disposal at two different hardware stores.
In the end, I expected my wife to swoon over the new brushed chrome, high-arch faucet, and the hope that flooding under the sink was gone for good. Instead, she just said, “You must really like doing this. Otherwise, why would you not have called a plumber?” You’ve got to love it!
I didn’t have an answer for her, but I settled into the recliner that evening, and turned on Captain America, a man who stands up for the American way at every turn.
It was then I finally had an answer. I do these home-improvement projects because there is nothing more satisfying than conquering the evils of plumbing, electrical and carpentry work and coming out on top — to be the hero — even if Lady Peterson doesn’t fully appreciate the mountains I had to climb, the rivers I had to ford and the beasts I had to slay to get there.
So as I sit here in the recliner, in my mind I am wearing a superhero outfit with a big P on the front. The stands for Peterson the Puttering Plumber, the latest marvel star. Or it could also stand for the shriveled pea, which must have fallen out of the drain, and is still stuck to my sweatshirt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.