It all sounded like so much fun when Neil Sedaka sang it.
But in 1974, everything seemed a lot easier, at least to me anyway.
Strolling along country roads with my baby
It starts to rain, it begins to pour
Without an umbrella we’re soaked to the skin
I feel a shiver run up my spine
I feel the warmth of her hand in mine
Ooh, I hear laughter in the rain
Walking hand in hand with the one I love
Ooh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside….
Except that this is 2023. A lot has happened since that song hit the charts nearly 50 years ago, not with the world as much as with us.
But I didn’t realize how much until I got caught in the midst of a thunderstorm with “my baby” (now known as my wife) last week.
Maybe Neil Sedaka heard laughter in the rain, but it was more like” Muskrat Love” for a couple of senior citizens a fairly long way from home, frantically trying to make their way for cover in downpour more than 20 minutes away on foot.
In 1974, the technology was nowhere what it is today, but we consulted several apps before heading out. The closest radar showed no rain anywhere but Illinois. And the hourly forecast said it was all a good one to two hours away.
Well, these smartphones apparently have a Neil Sedaka setting that neither me nor “my baby” knew about. Somehow that button was turned on, so no matter where we went it was going to rain, even if it didn’t look like it. (That’s my story and I am sticking to it!)
We had debated going down to the Y for a jaunt, but I convinced my wife that a walk outdoors on one of the nicest days of the year so far would be good for her: “Refreshing!” (Yeah, me and my big mouth!)
I like to walk for an hour a day, so we charted a course that took us far afield, way off on a vector away from our house, before doubling back home. For more than half the walk, everything was fine. The skies were overcast, but nothing too menacing.
And then we heard a rumble. And then another. And then the rumbles got longer and louder — and closer. We quickened the pace, realizing that we were now in a race to beat the storm before it beat us.
Our leisurely stroll suddenly turned into a speed-walking exercise as the sidewalk in front of us went from clear to lightly speckled to saturated. Nancy had fallen earlier this year and is still recovering, so running home was not an option. On top of that, a couple of golden agers don’t have the bodies like we had circa 1974 when we were both teenagers. We were not the sprightly rabbits sprinting for home. Instead were lumbering bears plodding through increasingly heavier rain, and quickly realizing that this little crisis was not going to pass soon.
If this were summer, perhaps, we might have ducked under a tree to ride this out, but there were no leaves on the trees so that provided no relief. Plus, the thunder was getting more intense, so parking under even a denuded tree was taking our lives in our own hands, so we had no choice but to keep moving.
In fact, the way back was mostly through open areas, where trees were either small or nonexistent. So now we’re not only fighting the drenching rains, but worried about lightning striking all around us. We walked faster than I can ever remember walking before. Despite what Neil sang, we weren’t holding hands. We walked in single file, both of us with eyes riveted on the path home, trying our best not to be overwhelmed by what was now a drenching rain. There was also no laughing, but there was some foul language I will not repeat here.
About the only thing we did was get into a contest to complain who was wetter. My spring coat had no hood (and no waterproofing, apparently) and I cannot remember the top of my head for some reason ever being so cold. Nancy was complaining that even her undergarments were saturated. Had this been 1974, that might have seemed more romantic. But it was 2023 and all I could think about was how in the heck are we going to get out of this.
By now the rain was drenching. I had a new appreciation for civil engineering. Torrents of water were racing down driveways, along the curbs and gutters. Giant puddles were forming on the walkway. The water was so deep it was over our shoes in several areas.
Nancy suggested we cut across a parking lot to save a few steps, but I dissuaded her, for fear of being more exposed to lightning in the open.
There were several cars driving by, rooster tails of water spraying up behind them. I harbored a secret hope that a friend would see us, take mercy on us and give us a ride. Heck, at this point, I was willing to take a ride with a total stranger. “Sure, Mr. Dahmer, we’d be happy to take a lift from you.” It felt almost that desperate.
We forged ahead. Slowly the thunder dissipated, and the cloudburst diminished to just a steady drizzle, but never halted.
Eventually we made it home. Our clothes were so heavy it was like taking the clothes out of the washer, but without the advantage of a spin cycle to wring them out. Nancy’s phone was soaked. My leather wallet was sopping wet. And our shoes took three days to dry out.
But it was nothing a few towels and the laundry could not handle. In dry clothes with the furnace on and the roof overhead, our spirits turned on a dime. We popped open a glass of wine and laughed at our misfortune and how grateful we were to be home, dry and safe.
And I thought about Neil Sedaka again. And this time I had to concede that hit hit song was right, but with a few alterations perhaps:
“Ooh, I hear laughter after rain
Sharing cheese and wine with the one I love
Ooh, how I love the rainy days
And the happy way I feel inside”
Like everything else when you get older, it just takes you a little longer but with a little tweaking the result is still the same.
Neil, I owe you one!
