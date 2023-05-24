I am blaming the weatherman. Or is it the weather woman? How about the weathermom!
We had a great plan in place for Mother’s Day. We were going to have all the kids and grandkids over for a cookout. In our family, male cooking skills can be a challenge, but grilling? We can do that! We’re pros!
The forecast looked dismal, and then, suddenly like a day before, the forecast called for little or no rain, at least during the critical afternoon time slot. And then the weathermom came in and did a complete 180.
We had already bought the potato salad, the ground chuck, the buns, the shoestring potatoes, the watermelon and the rest of the fixings — and were ready to go. And suddenly we had to pivot.
Admittedly, we had a backup plan, tortellini. Trouble is, none of us had ever made it. On top of that, there would be no grill, but a real stove, and lots of other kitchen-y things. It was time to panic.
To make matters worse, the women of the group banded together, and decreed that not only would Nancy not, due to Mother’s Day rules, have to cook, but she had to be completely inaccessible for consultation. So there we were, dinner for eight, and we had no clue.
I shouldn’t say that. I know this kitchen (OK, I have a casual familiarity with it), and my younger son does some of the cooking at his house, but we were not marooned on Giligan’s Island and living off the land. Instead, this was Dadigan’s Island, and trying to live off the refrigerator. And we didn’t have the professor, coconuts or even any bamboo to help us along.
We made a final plea for reconsideration, but the women held firm, as the rain outside made it clear that Mother Nature (or even Weathermom, for that matter) was not capitulating either. I even argued that Nancy was not my mom, so I deserved a reprieve. Yeah, well that went over like the dog eating my homework. No soap! (And even if we had the dish soap, I was not sure where it was.)
Nathan, my young son, was up for the challenge. Kyle, my older son, was happy to help, but he was not taking the lead on this anytime soon. His wife does the cooking, and she does it well, and he’s living the dream. But now we were in the kitchen. Three grown men. Alone. This was not going to end well.
Fortunately, we did have one weapon on our side, liquid courage.
After a few beers and glasses of wine, we had become convinced we were invincible. (Sorry, Vince, but we should have thought this through a little more.)
Well, it’s only pasta, right? It’s just boiling some water. How hard could it be?
Apparently, very hard. After the water boiled we added the tortellini (which are like ravioli, but shaped like ears). We brought the water to a boil and added the pasta.
The small pot of cheese tortellini took the first turn at sabotage, boiling over and making a mess, and forcing us to move some of it to a second pot. We had a large kettle of the sausage pasta cooking, too, until that boiled over next, and we had no pot big enough to transfer the ears to, so we let it simmer.
But we had more than pasta to worry about. We had marinara sauce (yes, it was out of a jar; thank goodness for Prego) and frozen garlic bread to warm up. And we added the potato salad as a side dish to keep it from going bad after being orphaned once the picnic was scuttled. Likewise, we carved up a large watermelon, too.
There are culinary experts out there laughing their heads off right now, and asking how hard can it be to boil pasta, warm tomato sauce in the microwave, warm bread in an oven, and add some sliced fruit and prepared potato salad.
I made an announcement at this point, to explain how dire this situation had become.
“Attention, everyone, “ I said to those in and out of the kitchen. “I just want to say that I have no idea how Nancy has the bravery to cook without this!”
This being the wine glass I raised in my toast.
And the preparations went on.
Well, low and behold, it started coming together, not out of great skills, but blind luck and sheer determination. We tested the pasta and found it not rubbery, drained it in the colander, at just about the time the microwave dinged, letting us know the sauce was ready, and then the stove beeped with the garlic bread we had pre-sliced and buttered — warm and ready.
Like some miracle, everything came together at just the right time. And, honestly, it tasted pretty good. Even the women who usually do most of the cooking — the moms — had praise for our rather simplistic, but ambitious-for-us creation, but which had an extra helping of blood, sweat and tears (don’t tell anyone about those ingredients, please). We even loaded up the dishwasher as our first leg of the cleanup, to aid in the after-dinner chores.
So there it was, on Mother’s Day. Mom’s were doing what they do best, helping encourage us all to push ourselves to be better than we could be before, to make us more self-sufficient, and then to praise us for our hard work and above-average results. Isn’t that just like moms, to shine on their day?! I even have to hand it to Weathermom, who played her part in the benign conspiracy, and provided the rain clouds with the silver lining.
Just like they planned it all along! That’s why we celebrate moms on their day!
