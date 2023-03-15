We’re planning the great American road trip this year and I can’t wait.
Yes, we could have gone to Europe, Alaska or a Caribbean cruise — a few places I would like to see one day — but the thought of driving out west to see the mountains, canyons, deserts and national parks is irresistible.
This is our first vacation since we both retired, so it will just be Nancy and I, and whatever direction the wind wants to take us. We’re not saddled by vacation limitations, getting the kids back to school and other restrictions, for the first time ever.
Like the scenery where you are? Stay a couple more days. Don’t like it? Put the pedal to the metal.
I have always loved driving. One of my first jobs was as a delivery driver for a pharmacy serving a couple dozen nursing homes in the Milwaukee area. I was a young adult and there was nothing more appealing than having the window down, the radio up (even AM radios had good music back then) and the ribbon of road stretching out before you. I’m not sure if you can feel freedom, but this had all the makings of it. It was one of those jobs where you couldn’t believe you were being paid to do it. There was never a dull moment, driving in rain, snow and even dealing with breakdowns.
I never lost that automotive wanderlust. Even now, I am usually the one at the wheel. Nancy and the kids, when they got old enough, did some of the driving on long trips, but it was usually me at the helm.
As a family, we drove to Maine and New England, Florida, Mount Rushmore, Washington, D.C., New York City, St. Louis, Canada and even Cleveland. Sure we flew to Florida and California for trips, too, but I am not much for planes. Put me in a car and let me go!
It’s possible that Nebraska or Kansas could cure me of this passion, but I am eager to roll: Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and Nevada and so many other places in between.
I grew up singing, “See the USA in your Chevrolet” and though I have owned four of them in my lifetime and my parents owned two, this time it will be in a new car we just ordered. Our 2023 Honda Pilot will replace the 18-year-old Pilot that is ready to be put out to pasture.
So we’re baptizing this new car on this trip, giving all these fancy gadgets, from onboard navigation to satellite radio, and safety features a whirl, and hoping for the best. Even the panoramic moonroof is meant to drink in the open skies and towering mountains.
Admittedly almost nobody uses maps anymore, we stopped at the AAA office and loaded up on them anyway. We got every brochure we could find and are going back for more. It’s part of the adventure, to load up on information and plot your course.
We will certainly take turns driving, but Nancy is actually not a bad navigator. We’ve had some of the best fights in our marriage while she is giving me directions, from her phone or a map. In fact, I would urge any love-struck couple that has a hankering to get married to try at least one road trip together. That’s what we did some 44 years ago. In a matter of a day or two, you will quickly find out if the person you are with is a lifetime commitment or more like a Kwik Trip.
Nancy doesn’t have much of a sense of direction, but she’s pretty sharp at following maps and giving directions. But there are always times when maps, phones, Garmins and other tools fail. That usually goes like this:
Nancy: “Now the map is showing kind of a slightly curved swoosh coming up, so veer to the right.”
Scott: “The sign says “no right turn” and one of the lanes is under construction ahead, and I am in the left lane. Do I need to get over?”
Nancy: “I can’t tell yet. It’s confusing on the phone.”
Scott: “Well I need to know now or we’re going to miss the exit!”
Nancy: “Don’t rush me. I’m doing the best I can! I am trying to figure it out.”
Scott: “Can I go left or straight and still get there? I have to decide now! I can’t wait anymore!”
Nancy: “Stop yelling at me! The map is really confusing.”
Scott: “I went straight. It was my only choice.”
Nancy: “Straight is the only way you should not have gone.”
And then, for the next 10 miles, while we try to turn around or find the next exit or turn, there is a lot of swearing, accusations, counter accusations, and inevitably we both insist that we trade jobs so the other can see what the stress is like.
By about 20 miles, sanity and love has returned, and we brace for the next navigational calamity, road construction or can’t-miss sightseeing venues. Fortunately, after almost 41 years of marriage (and our travels before that), we can take on just about anything.
The dealer was extolling how quiet the car is inside. That could mean, somewhere between mile 10 and 20, after any given driving snafu, that we will experience as close to deathly silence as the human ear can handle. Even choosing music on the radio during this stage is asking for trouble. But that’s the beauty of the open road. You realize you are both in it together, and inevitably, you get over it and something interesting catches your eye.
There will be some ugly moments, for sure, but the good ones always find a way of making up for the bumps in the road. I am hearing Willie Nelson singing, “On the Road Again” and it’s all going to be OK.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.