Our refrigerator has disappeared.
Well, OK, it’s not invisible, but it might as well be. It’s buried under magnets and all the things that magnets can hold.
I counted 67 magnets on our fridge. It’s like our icebox has magnet measles.
Hackers might get into our computers and steal our identity, but if they were smart, they would just stand in front of our refrigerator. It’s all there.
Everything that matters to us is somehow mounted on this 6-foot tall box. Sadly, there is just as much that doesn’t matter to us, as well.
The plain old magnets themselves are not the worst part. It’s the ones that have clips attached to them. There are so many clips with notes on our fridge, I am nervous that one day I will open the door and it will collapse under the weight of the reams of paper draped to its exterior.
I think our refrigerator is listing and it’s all due to the lists.
There are grocery lists, menu lists, things-to-do lists, recipe ideas, lists of church ushering and lecturing assignments, receipts from recent purchases, exercise tips, lists of which of my sibling is hosting our family holiday gatherings for the next three years, wish lists and photos of things we’d like to buy. There’s even a map of the cemetery for my brother’s grave, which I last visited two years ago.
Our entire lives are listed here.
And as bad as the magnets with clips are, the latest trends are these magnets that are flat as shirt cardboard and contain logos and phone numbers. Want pizza? I have four magnets for that! Not feeling well? Here is the urgent-care magnet! Look for a vet? We don’t have a dog at the moment, but we have two magnets for the same veterinarian with different phone numbers. A plumber? A furnace/air conditioner guy? A body shop? Got one, got one, got one!
Our refrigerator is white, but it looks like the Yellow Pages.
Some of it is important. We have magnets with family photos and some holding the finger painting that our grandchildren did for us. I even have a photo of my younger son’s bachelor party, showing how we managed to escape an escape room with 1 minute and 2 seconds to spare. I can’t get rid of that, can I?
Some of it is redundant. After throwing away dozens of duplicate magnets already, we missed an obvious one. We have a 12-month magnet calendar right next to a 24-page wall calendar — held up by — what else? — magnets with clips.
And some of it is kitschy. One magnet looks like the mounted head of a deer. We have four magnets that are souvenirs from our 2014 trip to California, including a 3-D wine bottle from a vineyard, a Bugs Bunny magnet from Warner Bros. studios, a Golden Gate Bridge magnet and a Giant Sequoia magnet.
One magnet is so old it is a replica of a computer and when you push the keyboard, it plays the message, “You’ve got mail” in that same scratchy recorded man’s voice that made AOL famous. Plus there are dozens of other magnets from other places we’ve been.
And, of course, we have to have our sports magnets, including a Packer magnet that doubles as a bottle opener. And then there are magnets that defy categories, like the magnet that tells you about proper wine pairings or a magnet with 18 little facial expressions that comes complete with a tiny magnetic picture frame on it if you want to share your mood by letting it encircle the face resembling your feelings. My mood right now? Frustrated that I can’t bring myself to part with his dorky little magnet.
We even have a magnet that holds a bin for holding outgoing mail, another magnet that has a mirror so you can make sure you don’t have toothpaste on your chin before you walk out the door, and another that holds a white board accompanied by a (naturally) magnetic marker. This message board has been reminding us of our urgent need for the past six months to visit Edwin Brix Vineyard. Apparently we weren’t paying attention. Or maybe it just got lost in the magnet morass.
I was rifling through the papers on one of the magnet clips last week and came across what my wife thought would be a helpful message in case of emergencies. It’s a list of symptoms that might indicate you are having a stroke. I am pretty sure if I were having a stroke, the last thing I would do is look frantically through a clip of papers to try to figure out why my arms were numb, my face was drooping or I was slurring speech.
“Quick! It sounds like a stroke! Better consult the magnets!” all said unintelligibly.
We even have magnets on deck on the back side of our fridge, patiently waiting to step up in case one of the other magnet clips breaks or the weight of the papers they are holding causes them to slide down the side of the door and hit the floor. “Next magnet up!” as the coaches (sort of) say.
If there is any good news, we have no magnets lower than waist high, so the whole bottom of our fridge is blank. (Old people don’t like to bend over.)
But the top half is a calamity. Our fridge is the microcosm of our lives. If it’s a mess, so are our lives. There’s a lot of little secrets we can hide in our humdrum lives, but magnets have a way of showing the world what we are really like.
If we were smart, we would simply just get rid of all the magnets and disperse everything they were holding. That sounds too much like work. Instead, we will throw a drop cloth over our fridge when people come over, and try to pretend it’s really not there in our kitchen.
“What, you would like a cold beverage?”
“Um, ah, well, how about some nice coffee instead. We don’t have a place to store cold drinks.”
We got rid of our magnet holder. That’s my excuse and I am (wait for it…), sticking to it!
