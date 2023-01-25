In the days of knighthood, you earned your honor and the gratitude of the community, if not the affections of the princess, by vanquishing the dragon.
These days we don’t have dragons anymore, so we invented something even more menacing: Customer service.
Once upon a time, there was such a thing as customer service. Now it’s “customer service” with quote marks, because, ironically, there is no service and they really don’t care about the customer. I am not sure who made up the line that the customer was always right, but it’s never appeared to be more of a myth than it is today.
I recently did battle with a company I will call “a large telecommunications conglomerate” and lived to tell about it. I didn’t seek any valor. I just wanted what I signed up for. Thank goodness I am retired or I would never had enough time to waste on hold hearing about how “important” my call was to them — for hours upon hours.
The secret weapon of all bureaucracies is delay. Dragons breathe fire. Customer service call centers have the hold button. Both will be your undoing.
This odyssey started when I thought in retirement I would cut the cord, get rid of old fashioned cable and do an upgrade. I was going to get everything via the internet: TV, phone and the whole package. They had buried a fiber optic line in my backyard (and never fully restored the big holes they left behind, but that’s another story), so this was my chance. I went online and signed up for an offer that promised hundreds of dollars in gift cards for taking the plunge. What could go wrong?
Well, for some reason, the answer is a lot. Everyone said the software is supposed to prevent this from happening, but I guess I was the lucky one. It created a second account with my name. So suddenly I started getting two bills for the same service. After several calls with long holds and “discussions with my manager” and several false promises that “this will all work itself out before the next bills comes,” I thought I had it resolved.
Not only was it not resolved, but I started getting stern letters from this company, telling me to return my old equipment, or face significant fines. I was still using the equipment, I pleaded, so that led to a barrage of more calls.
And then the hundreds of dollars in gift cards that were part of the deal did not come in. So I got routed to another line to beg for the money they had vowed to send me once upon a time. Dozens of calls and broken pledges later, I got almost all of the cards I was promised.
That was a bumpy ride, and I thought it was behind me. But they were not alone. I got a bill from our lawn service. It was for a small amount, only $13, but in 2022 I had prepaid for the service for an entire year. So how could I be being billed for something I had already paid for? A customer service rep mumbled something about how the company had failed to include the cost of taxes into the original bill, and that’s why a bill was generated. After I insisted that was not fair, eventually, of course, they promised that in 24 to 48 hours it would be erased and I would owe nothing. I called 72 hours later on the automated line, and, of course, it was not. A few more calls to customer service and I finally got someone who knew what she was doing and she even gave me a credit for 2023, as a sign of good faith.
I thought the worst was over and then I got an email from a hospital in Buffalo, New York, asking me to complete a survey about my recent visit. I have never been to Buffalo. And then I got another email from a clinic in the Buffalo area, offering more services. How can this be happening?
But after a few more calls and scrambling to find the right person at a medical conglomerate I knew nothing about, I finally got to someone who assured me that she had checked the records and my identity had not been stolen. She never really explained the snafu, but I felt confident that she had thoroughly investigated this matter and I have had no further troubles.
Of course, that is not the end of all this. I got a letter in the mail from a company that shall remain nameless saying that six months early some key data about my identity had been stolen from that company’s records. They offered to pay for a year of free credit monitoring. All I had to do was call — you guessed it — customer service, to get it resolved.
As a child, I grew up with the folk song about “Puff the Magic Dragon” that we were told was a fairytale about a dragon and a little boy. It was a friendly dragon and a charming story that delighted us as kids.
But what we did not realize was when we grew up there would be an evil dragon, “Customer Service Representative,” that would let us live in self-doubt, try to calm us with lies and take our treasure. It’s little wonder why the world is constantly angry and on edge, and why people turn violent. It’s like the scenes from the 1976 movie “Network,” in which an enraged public is encouraged to all open their windows and yell, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.”
Sadly they will have to make a sequel that is probably going to be about their neighbors opening their windows and shouting back, using a carefully worded script, “I am sorry to hear that, sir. Your call is important to us and I will do what I can to help you. But first, would you mind if I put you on hold while I talk to my supervisor?”
Dragons would be so much easier!
