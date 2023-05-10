“There’s an A&W!”
I have fond memories of vacationing as a child and one of the fondest was spotting an A&W root beer stand. You couldn’t buy A&W in a can from the store in those days. You could only get it on draft from the tap. And it was a treat!
“There’s an A&W!”
I have fond memories of vacationing as a child and one of the fondest was spotting an A&W root beer stand. You couldn’t buy A&W in a can from the store in those days. You could only get it on draft from the tap. And it was a treat!
Nowadays, it’s rare to find an A&W root beer stand anywhere. If you spot one at all, it’s not a stand, but a full-fledged restaurant, but in my childhood it seemed as though every third or fourth town had the distinctive orange buildings with the brown and white accents and what was then the classic logo of a circle with an arrow drawn through it. (Fast food was not a ubiquitous thing yet.)
Most of them had curb service and wait staff would deliver a tray to your car. The tray had hooks that allowed it to be hung from the partially rolled down window of the driver. We would drink the root beer in the car, and savor it!
Air conditioning was just getting started in cars, so having the window down was a normal part of driving anyway, although under-dash vents and triangular window vents did the job alone sometimes when the weather was not too steamy.
My mother insisted that if we went to A&W, we had to drink from glass steins. She asserted — and we agreed — these new-fangled paper cups and straws ruined the experience of drinking from an icy cold glass mug. Some restaurants preferred the latter option because breakage and theft cut into their bottom line. So we often pulled in and pulled out once we found out they were paper cuppers.
But there was nothing like a cold A&W in an air-conditioner less world. It was refreshment you could only get in summer (most stands were not open year round), but best of all it meant the family was together and A&W was part of the vacation fun. On rare, special days, we’d be allowed ice cream in a rootbeer float or black cow. That was living!
Most of our vacations were to cottages we rented in northern Wisconsin. But we did take some longer trips to Mount Rushmore (and Colorado) and Washington, D.C. (and Gettysburg, Mount Vernon and Monticello), and around Like Superior.
Ultimately we started using the American Automobile Association to plan our trips, but charting the course on paper maps and locating hotels, restaurants and attractions was all part of the fun of long excursions.
AAA was a godsend back then. They had reliable maps, Camp Books, Tour Books and TripTik route planners that made travel so much easier. Before that, you were at the mercy of chance to find a place to stay. Giant, iconic neon Holiday Inn signs were a help, too, but only in bigger cities.
It’s hard to imagine life before cell phones and the internet was in every car. You had to wing it a lot more. No-vacancy signs were vital. It meant you had a place to stay or that you had to keep driving. My mom was particular. She would have my dad inspect the rooms prior to booking to make sure they were clean and acceptable. Sometimes we’d have to keep driving. We kids just wanted to make sure it had a color TV and maybe a pool.
After AAA, we would use pay phones to book a reservation, which meant timing your travel carefully. Sometimes we’d dawdle or guess wrong and arrive late. In those days mom-and-pop proprietors were common at motels, and on many occasions we arrived so late they’d leave a key (remember when motels had actual metal keys?) Hidden under a flower pot, door mat or someplace similar because they were already in bed. It was all part of the adventure.
There were many times when the hour was late and my dad was weary from driving that he would compromise on a place to stay, and rooms might pass his inspection and get booked even though he knew it was not quite up to my mother’s standards. This occasionally led to some marital friction, but nothing that a good night’s rest, memorable scenery, having the family together and, of course, a chilled glass of A&W could not cure with the next day on the open highway.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.